Most companies don’t have an event coordinator on staff, so one business in central Ohio is capitalizing on that need to create, set up and run corporate team building events.

Columbus Team Building prides themselves on quick response times to questions, meeting specific needs and budgets and being flexible on locations.

The company states that those visiting their website are typically looking for one of three things: fun corporate group activities— including over 40 options to choose ranging from philanthropic to culinary; effective employee training programs— creating memorable and fun learning programs; and helpful team building resources and links— including downloadable office activities, books and other tips and tools to help transform your workplace.

With a wide array of topics and activities, Columbus Team Building offers many new and original team building experiences, such as its wild goose chase smartphone scavenger hunt.

Even though the use of phones during office hours is normally looked down upon, using them to help bring the office together in a fun way can drive teamwork and bonding.

“Have your team step outside of their comfort zones as they head out on a wild goose chase,” their website stated. “This smartphone scavenger hunt will stretch boundaries and have your team laughing.” The app includes a leaderboard so opposing teams can see where coworkers are in the hunt and race against the clock to complete challenges and earn points.

With this hunt, offices can expect it to last anywhere from one to three hours with a moderate level of activity.



The Apprentice

This is an activity offered for an interactive charity team building experience. Coworkers can work together to complete a special task of constructing a quality build item for a deserving boy or girl, according to the website. Teams can then create a top advertising campaign and deviler a winning performance to win the role of the apprentice.

With this event, team members can count on a low activity level lasting roughly two hours.

Just like the popular television show, “Minute To Win It” is about completing a simple challenge with 60 seconds on the clock. According to the website, this game keeps a team communicating, collaborating and cheering each other on.

With this challenge, companies can plan on it lasting several hours with a low activity level.

“The Amazing Chase” activity leads coworkers around the city following route markers, encountering road blocks and working their way through unique challenges, fun detours and interactive tasks before racing back to the finish line.

With this event, the activity level is said to be moderate/high and have a duration of two to three hours.

“CI: The Crime Investigators” is all about crime as teams work together to navigate through a series of crime scenes. Then they must search for clues, perserve and photographically document evidence and solve the case.

This activity is scheduled to last roughly two to three hours and have a low to moderate activity level.

Additional activities offered by the company include Mission Incredible, Clue Murder Mystery, Wellness Challenge, Urban Fear Factor, Cake Creators, or a customized event tailored to a company’s wants and needs.