It seems counterintuitive that the smartphone, often blamed for causing its operator to direct his gaze downward, ignoring the environs around him and anyone inhabiting them, could be used as a team building tool.

But that’s exactly what app developers have done.

The much maligned small screen often muted and assigned to a desk drawer during business hours in so many corporate settings is celebrating its coming out as it is introduced to corporate society to strengthen the ties therein.

International time-tracking firm, Toggl, recently included a number of smartphone and tablet applications in its roundup of useful team building exercises.

The company suggests that what’s most important about these activities is creating shared memories and finding common ground among team members.

Perhaps the most well known of Toggl’s list of team building apps is Heads Up!, which is a party game popularized on the Ellen Show.

Available for download on Android and iOS devices, the game consists of players offering clues to the person holding the phone to his forehead and, therefore, unable to see the “card” displayed via the phone screen.

The card may represent a word, accent, celebrity or the like and the player holding the phone to his forehead must guess the item.

“Although it is a fun app usually associated with parties, it can be perfect for office team building,” Toggl writes in its review. “The best part about the game is that you can use the preloaded decks or you can create your own decks.”

Decks relating a specific company or industry are a relevant way for a team to engage with one another.

For those groups who want to add a little sci-fi zip to their strategizing may want to check out Who Lurks.

The multiplayer game for groups of three to six Individuals, allows players to act as one of the crew members on a spaceship or an alien infiltrator posing as crew to sabotage the mission.

Players take turns completing tasks to reveal which person is the alien, according to a summary of the game. Teams also can set up missions that a participants must overcome together.

Think of the spaceship as the company in need of a crew that collaborates to detect issues, repair them and continue on its mission.

Another on Toggl’s list of team building apps is the board game Carcassonne, which focuses on laying tile to strategically gain control of a map. Players earn points by acquiring cities, fields and other landmarks.

Toggl suggested playing in groups in a pass-and-play fashion for different teams.

How does it develop valuable teamwork skills?

As each new tile that is laid, groups must adjust their strategy, a summary outlined. It allows participants to develop strategies and employ logic to achieve the desired goal.

In addition to inspiring and motivating teams, these activities provide opportunities to further bond teams in a fun and engaging way, Toggl concluded.