The Ohio Supreme Court has issued a public reprimand for a Westerville attorney who lied to a tribunal.

In an unanimous per curiam opinion issued last week, the high court considered a second amended complaint filed by the Disciplinary Counsel on June 8, 2016 against Amy Michelle Moore, who was admitted to the practice of law in Ohio in 2004.

According to the complaint, Moore violated Rule of Professional Conduct 3.3(a)(1) which prohibits an attorney from knowingly making false statements of fact or law to a tribunal.

The complaint alleged that Moore signed a client’s name to an affidavit without indicating that the signature was not the client’s or that she had signed the client’s name without authorization.

Moore had the signature notarized and filed it in court.

According to joint stipulations, Moore admitted to the charged misconduct.

Both Moore and the Disciplinary Counsel recommended that a hearing before the Board of Professional Conduct be waived and that she be publicly reprimanded for her actions.

A summary of the case states that the board adopted the recommendations and waived a hearing.

“We adopt the board’s report and publicly reprimand Moore for her misconduct,” the high court wrote.

Court documents state that Moore’s disciplinary proceedings stemmed from April 2013 when she was hired to represent a female client in a child custody matter involving the client’s granddaughter.

Believing that the situation was serious and urgent, Moore prepared a motion for emergency custody and an affidavit supporting the motion and then signed the client’s name to the affidavit.

Moore filed the notarized affidavit in the Knox County Juvenile Court in May 2013.

“When imposing sanctions for attorney misconduct, we consider several relevant factors, including the ethical duties the lawyer violated, the aggravating and mitigating factors, and the sanctions imposed in similar cases,” the Supreme Court wrote. “The parties stipulated and the board found that no aggravating factors are present.”

However the board did find several mitigating factors: the absence of a prior disciplinary record, the absence of a dishonest or selfish motive, Moore’s full and free disclosure of her actions, her acknowledgment of her misconduct, her cooperation in the disciplinary process, and her good character and reputation as demonstrated by 18 character letters submitted on her behalf from current and former judges, magistrates, colleagues and clients.

“In support of (its recommended sanction) the parties and the board noted that we have publicly reprimanded attorneys for similar acts of misconduct — including one case in which the attorney engaged in multiple acts of similar misconduct and another in which the attorney also encouraged her client to lie to the court about who had signed the client’s name on the affidavit,” the high court wrote.

“Having considered Moore’s misconduct, applicable aggravating and mitigating factors and the sanctions imposed for comparable misconduct, we agree that the appropriate sanction in this case is a public reprimand.”

The decision was unanimous.

The case is cited Disciplinary Counsel v. Moore, Slip Opinion No. 2017-Ohio-883.