Prompted by a working relationship with the Ohio Association of Elections Officials, a Marysville lawmaker has sponsored legislation to update a variety of voter laws she believes are in the best interest of all Ohio voters.

Rep. Dorothy Pelanda, R-Marysville, summarizes House Bill 41’s provisions as modifications to voter registration challenges, observer appointments, processing absentee ballots and in-person casting of absentee ballots.

“This bill truly represents a win-win for everyone in the elections process,” she told fellow House of Representatives members seated for the Government Accountability and Oversight Committee. “It will give in-person absentee voters the opportunity to scan their ballots before they cast them to check for mistakes — a process they cannot avail themselves to now.

“It will reduce the paperwork that in-person absentee voters must complete, thereby saving time and reducing lines at our early voting locations around Ohio.”

The lawmaker said elections officials from one Ohio county said the modifications would allow for ballot processing in a fraction of the time it used to take.

“Finally, it saves taxpayer dollars by eliminating this superfluous paperwork which costs boards of elections hundreds of thousands of dollars to print each election.” Pelanda said.

HB 41 also establishes requirements for Ohioans who opt to vote early and in person, who upon enactment of the bill would be required to provide identification in the same manner as a voter who casts a ballot in person on the day of an election.

Early in-person votes no longer would be required to complete a voter statement on an absent voter’s ballot identification envelope, as a provision of the bill.

However, a county board of elections must provide a signature book for absentee voters to sign.

Only a precinct official would be permitted to challenge an in-person absentee voter’s right to vote, the bill also stipulated.

A fellow House member and Government Accountability and Oversight Committee member criticized HB 41 for unfairly targeting certain Ohio voters.

“When a bill like this shows up on the committee schedule, it can look harmless,” Rep. Kathleen Clyde, D-Kent, said in a prepared statement last week. “But if you scratch the surface, you see exactly who it goes after — minority voters, women voters, and Democratic voters who use in-person early voting more than other groups.

“While purportedly about reducing paperwork, HB 41 is really an attack on an easy voting method that many Ohioans juggling work and family like to use. I’ve served these voters and know there is no need to change the ID requirement on them.”

Pelanda touched on perhaps one of the more controversial provisions of the bill.

“It has come to my attention that as drafted, in-person absentee voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID would be required to cast a provisional ballot,” she said. “It is not my intent for this to happen.

“Therefore, I am drafting an amendment that would allow these voters to present Election Day identification or fill out an absentee application that contains alternative forms of ID such as their last four digits of their social security number. In either case the voter would be allowed to then cast a regular ballot.”

Clyde said the bill’s provisions are likely to add more confusion to a confusing aspect of elections.

“If we really wanted to make voting streamlined for Ohio voters, we would let all Ohio voters use the same ID as our early voters — the last four digits of their Social Security number.

“That would save voters time and save counties money.”

Five fellow House members have joined Pelanda to cosponsor the bill, which at time of publication, had not been scheduled for subsequent hearing.