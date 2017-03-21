Organizers of Columbus’s annual Pride Parade, meant to celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of the capital city’s gay and lesbian community, are calling for event participants to put their money where their mouth is.

Stonewall Columbus announced last week that only groups and businesses with an anti-discrimination employment policy protecting LGBTQ people need bother to apply to participate in the event this year.

Organizers are hopeful the new requirement would inspire businesses that may not already have a policy in place to create one, according to a press release announcing the development.

In the spirit of heightened awareness and education, however, businesses and groups that don’t have such a policy but pledge to incorporate one within the year, would be permitted to join the festivities.

“This is an important signal to all of our community that Stonewall Columbus will not stand for the hatred or intolerance of our LGBTQ family,” parade organizer Riana Brewer said in a prepared statement.

The group noted that only 16 Ohio cities have enacted ordinances prohibiting private employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“The reality is that we get phone calls on a monthly basis from people who have been fired from their jobs for being lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender,” said Brewer, who also serves as the group’s outreach coordinator. “Since there is no state or federal protection in place for our community, it is often left up to businesses to explicitly add sexual orientation and gender identity to their list of protected classes.”

As a result, businesses and organizations that hire paid employees must now sign a pledge acknowledging that they have such a policy on the books before their application to participate in the parade will be approved.

The group said its members would be willing to help any business develop such a policy.

“One of the goals of the Pride Parade is to celebrate people, businesses, and organizations in Columbus who actively support LGBTQ people,” said Karla Rothan, the group’s executive director. “With this new policy, we’re hoping not only to continue that celebration but also to make Columbus a safer place for our community.”

This year’s event, slated for June 16-17 at Bicentennial and Genoa parks, downtown, marks the city’s 36th Pride celebration.