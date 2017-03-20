A measure that would make it a criminal offense for mugshot tabloid publications and websites to demand payment to remove, correct, modify or refrain from publishing details of an individual’s criminal record cleared the Ohio House of Representatives last week.

House Bill 6 calls for the prohibition of the activity, which testimony suggested targets unfairly a vulnerable class of rehabilitated offenders.

The bill would create the offense of “misuse of criminal record information” and any person engaged in publishing or otherwise disseminating criminal record information is prohibited from soliciting or accepting payment from the subject individual to remove, correct or change criminal record information would be guilty of a first degree misdemeanor.

Bill analysis by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission detailed that each payment solicited or accepted would constitute a separate violation.

A conviction for a first degree misdemeanor carries a possible jail sentence of not more than 180 days, a $1,000 maximum fine, or both.

“The purpose of our criminal justice system is to achieve justice first and foremost,” Democrat Rep. John Barnes Jr. of Cleveland said of the bill he sponsored. “It is an injustice to have a process, where individuals are receiving money and charging fees at the expense of achieving justice, and at the same time ruining the reputation of individuals otherwise, who are innocent.”

The primary target of HB 6 are newspapers that solely download and print peoples’ mug shots from sheriffs’ office websites in multiple differently named newspapers and websites so that a person has to pay several times to get a mug shot removed.

Also on Barnes’s radar are legitimate background check websites that do not necessarily know that a record has been expunged and may charge a person to have the data removed.

The commission determined that the number of entities and/or persons affected by the bill is uncertain.

“Because of open records laws, the (Cleveland) City Law Department has determined that we cannot deny private companies access to our criminal data base,” Cleveland Municipal Court Clerk Earle Turner told lawmakers. “So we are in a position of passing on to companies hundreds of thousands of criminal records.

“Those records reflect the status of cases on a specific date. However, case status can change over time.”

For example, if a case is sealed or some adjustment is made in the clerk’s office, he said, those changes are not reflected in the record previously sent to the publishing company.

Turner said his office has been the target of blame by citizens who have discovered incorrect criminal information published online.

“Those desperate to remove erroneous personal information could be vulnerable to companies that offer to remove information about them for a charge,” he said.

Republican Rep. Nathan Manning of Ridgeville was pleased with House passage of the measure, calling it a common-sense bill.

“What we have found is that this information, such as mug shots, names and addresses, remains online long after the person’s offense has been rectified or, even in some cases, expunged,” said Manning, who chairs the House Criminal Justice Committee. “In many cases, the person publishing these details agrees to remove it only by charging fees or accepting other payment.

“This bill puts in place legal safeguards to protect against a victim’s reputation from being unfairly tarnished.”

HB 6 also specifies that in a civil action for damages for a criminal act, an individual who suffers loss or harm as result of violation of the bill’s prohibition may be awarded $10,000 in actual and punitive damages — whichever is greater — and reasonable attorney’s fees, court costs, and any other remedies provided under current law.

The bill awaits consideration in the Senate.