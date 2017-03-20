U.S. News & World Report’s latest edition of America’s Best Graduate Schools gives high marks to several Ohio State University graduate and professional programs, including a No. 1 ranking to the technical-vocational education program.

Another 11 programs ranked in the top 10, nationally, a university press release detailed last week.

“Ohio State’s graduate programs continue to be recognized among the very best in the nation,” university President Michael Drake said. “This recognition reflects our founding mission to provide students with an education that is both excellent and affordable.”

The top 10 graduate and professional programs also included legal dispute resolution — No. 2; social psychology — No. 3; student counseling and personnel services education — No. 4; nursing, doctor of nurse practitioner and business supply chain/logistics — each ranked No. 5; curriculum and instruction education — No. 7; international politics — No. 8; and elementary teacher education and part-time MBA — each ranked No. 9.

Ohio State has a graduate and professional enrollment of more than 13,000 students in 128 programs.

Graduate programs in education, business, engineering, law, and humanities and social sciences all ranked first in the state of Ohio.

Professional programs in medicine ranked 31st among 140 accredited medical schools in research and 27th in primary care. The specialty program in pediatrics ranked 15th.

Nursing professional programs ranked fifth overall among 532 accredited nursing schools for master’s programs.

The magazine’s ranking covers just a small portion of the programs offered at Ohio State — a number of those having earned high marks in previous years, the press release noted.