Now that March Madness is in full swing, offices around the country are abuzz with game-related chatter and a major loss in workplace productivity.

According to a report from global outplacement consultancy Challenger, Gray & Christmas, millions of preoccupied workers could cost their employers almost $4 billion in the opening week of the tournament alone.

But office pools are also a great way to build morale and camaraderie so higher-ups on the corporate ladder may want to consider the lost hours as investment in staff’s well-being.

One potential downside: Office pools are technically illegal. In Ohio and any other state that prohibits sports gambling, participants who wager money on their bracket are breaking the law and, in many cases, violating company policies that prohibit illegal activities.

So many companies are willing to take the risk, however, that small-stakes office pools are often considered benign.

That being said, there are right and wrong ways to go about corporate team building when gambling is on the line.

“Certainly office pools — if done the right way — can be a good thing in the workplace,” according to Kevin Hess, a partner at the Columbus office of Fisher Phillips and author of “Marching into the Madness: Employers Dos and Don’ts for Office Pools.”

According to Hess, employers should shy away from encouraging office pools when money is involved and definitely should never sponsor them.

“They should refrain from pressuring anyone to participate in an office pool and the stakes should be kept small, $20 or less per pool entry,” he wrote. “Finally, employers should ensure that 100 percent of the proceeds go to the winners.”

It is unlikely that police will raid a workplace to bust up a tournament pool, according to Hess. But it is wise for employers to weigh the risks with the boost to office morale.

According to Andrew Challenger, vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, employers may be tempted to beat back lost productivity by limiting access to streaming sites or even banning office pools.

It is true that it’s easier than ever to watch games during the workday via streaming services and cellphones and even conservative estimates suggest that putting together brackets and watching the tournament will result in losses of $1.3 billion per hour for employers.

But in a statement, Challenger noted that the employment rate is growing around the country and in some metropolitan areas, the unemployment rate is well below the threshold where talent is readily available.

“In this environment, employers should be taking steps to increase engagement and loyalty, not find ways to crush morale and employee camaraderie,” Challenger said. “Efforts to suppress the Madness would most likely result in long-term damage to employee morale, loyalty and engagement that would far outweigh any short-term benefit to productivity.”

With labor markets getting tighter, Challenger contends that employers would be better off embracing office pools, especially since there are ways to mitigate the legal risks.

Challenger also suggests starting a company-wide office pool that is free to enter and offers a free lunch or gift card for the winner, or even a change in dress code policy that allows employees to come to work sporting the apparel of their favorite team.