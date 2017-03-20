The Ohio Supreme Court recently imposed a fully stayed one-year suspension on a Medina attorney whose ethical violations were due to “an honest misunderstanding” of trust account rules.

The disciplinary case concerned Richard Barbera who was admitted into the practice of law in Ohio in 1994.

In 2015, the Disciplinary Counsel charged Barbera with professional misconduct for mismanaging his client trust account and failing to cooperate in the ensuing investigation.

After a hearing in front of a three-member panel of the Board of Professional Conduct, the board issued a report finding that the attorney engaged in the charged misconduct and recommending that he be sanctioned with a stayed one-year suspension on conditions.

“Based on our independent review of the record, we accept the board’s findings of misconduct and agree with its recommended sanction,” the per curiam high court wrote in its opinion on the matter.

Barbera is a solo practitioner and former city prosecutor in Medina. He is a also a former member of the Medina County Bar Association Certified Grievance Committee.

The disciplinary proceedings stemmed from 2011, when Barbera’s bank notified the Disciplinary Counsel that Barbera had overdrawn his client trust account

The matter was eventually dismissed with a warning to the lawyer to comply with rules regarding client trust accounts and to fully cooperate in any future investigations.

In 2014, the disciplinary counsel received a second notice that Barbera had overdrawn his client trust account and discovered that, despite earlier warnings and Barbera’s position on a certified grievance committee, he “fundamentally misunderstood the purpose of a client trust account and therefore had misused his.”

According to court documents, Barbera though that all money coming into his law practice had to be “washed” through his client trust account, even money that he had already earned.

In fact, trust accounts are intended to hold advance fees or deposits paid by clients to an attorney. They can be used to cover the legal and filing fees associated with a case and may be withdrawn as earned income when an attorney completes work on a case that demands payment.

But money in client trust accounts are not considered to be the property of a firm or an attorney and are required to be kept separate from an attorney’s earned fees. Barbera was therefore commingling his money with that of his clients.

“In addition,” case summary states, “Barbera later admitted that his accounting and recordkeeping practices were ‘poor and disorganized,’ that he had not always performed the required monthly reconciliations of his client trust account and that because of a computer problem, he had not maintained the records for his client trust account — including individual client ledgers, deposit receipts, canceled checks, and monthly reconciliation ledgers — that the disciplinary rules required him to retain.”

According to court documents, Barbera also failed to respond to four letters requesting information about the overdraft of his account and copies of his trust-account records.

After a fifth letter from the disciplinary counsel, Barbera sent a fax stating that he would respond later the same day but failed to send his promised fax.

When he was subpoenaed for a deposition, Barbera stated that he would promptly provide the requested information and the deposition was canceled based on his promises. Case summary states that Barbera again failed to follow up.

Barbera also told the counsel that he had computer issues and wanted to set up a meeting but failed to respond to repeated voicemails attempting to schedule that meeting.

Eventually, Barbera appeared for a deposition but failed to provide trust account records.

“When imposing sanctions for attorney misconduct, we consider several relevant factors including the ethical duties that the lawyer violated, the aggravating and mitigating factors involved and the sanctions imposed in similar cases,” the high court wrote. “As aggravating factors, the board found that Barbera engaged in a pattern of misconduct, committed multiple offenses and failed to cooperate in the investigative phase of the disciplinary process.”

In mitigation, the board concluded that Barbera had no prior disciplinary record and that he lacked a selfish or dishonest motive.

“The board also noted that Barbera had not misappropriated any client funds, that his misconduct had not harmed any of his clients and that his ethical violations were due, at least in part, to an honest misunderstanding of trust account rules,” the high court noted.

The Supreme Court agreed with the board’s findings and imposed a stayed suspension on the conditions that Barbera comply with therapy treatment and recommendations, complete continuing legal education and comply with all rules regarding trust accounts.

The judgment was unanimous with Justice Patrick Fischer not participating.

The case is cited Disciplinary Counsel v. Barbera, Slip Opinion No. 2017-Ohio-882.