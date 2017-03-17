This week, START, a community-supported fund powered by Columbus startups, announced it has awarded its first grant to help Franklinton Gardens launch its new educational garden.

START brings capital and startup support from an entrepreneur-led advisory board to help initiatives in central Ohio that are creating something special in the community.

“START is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs give back to the Columbus community that has supported their growth,” said Kristy Campbell, chief operating and marketing officer at Rev1 Ventures and START advisor. “Support for Franklinton Gardens is our first step in making this connection in a meaningful way. We’re amazed at the early response from the startup community, who, while knee-deep in their own ventures, recognize the importance of helping fund ideas that will improve central Ohio.”

START was launched in December with a seed investment from Rev1 and has doubled its amount with help from entrepreneur donations in three months, according to a press release by START.

It is also focused on supporting non-profit initiatives within four broad areas: connecting communities, STEM education, sustainable food solutions and workforce development.

In addition to financial support, START also raises awareness for impactful programs, such as the gardens, by connecting people with ideas to people with experience building businesses.

Franklinton Gardens started as a lone community garden on a small vacant lot and is now a network of gardens and food production sites located throughout the neighborhood’s urban landscape.

The garden’s food production provides fresh produce to more than 30 local families and also offers a wide range of garden-based activities, educational initiatives and employment opportunities.

“This grant enables us to continue building momentum for our educational garden so that we can better serve an under-served part of the community,” said Nick Stanich, executive director of Franklinton Gardens. “This project is a great demonstration of the collaborative potential between the nonprofit, city, and entrepreneurial sectors of Columbus.”

To donate to START, or submit an initiative for funding consideration, visit cbusstart.org.