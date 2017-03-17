A unanimous Ohio Supreme Court this week affirmed the Hamilton County Auditor’s $14 million appraisal of a Cincinnati Coca-Cola bottling plant.

The appeal from Johnston Coca-Cola Bottling Company Inc. challenged the Ohio Board of Tax Appeals’ refusal to reduce its property tax value for 2011, a reappraisal year in Hamilton County.

In a per curiam decision, the high court rejected Coca-Cola’s valuation of the property at $8.5 million.

The property in contention houses a 426,000-square-foot bottling and distribution facility and about 38,000 square feet of office space.

Court documents state that the county auditor initially valued the property at $13.5 million, a decision that Coca-Cola appealed to the Hamilton County Board of Revision.

At a hearing, the company presented an appraisal valuing the property at $6.8 million but the board voted to accept the appraisal offered by the county auditor’s in-house certified appraiser, who again valued the property at $13.5 million.

In an appeal to the Board of Tax Appeals, the company valued its property at $8.5 million but, accepting a new valuation from the in-house appraiser, the board raised the value of the bottling facility to $14 million.

Johnston Coca-Cola, in its appeal to the state’s Supreme Court, argued that the Board of Tax Appeals improperly considered the use of the building in valuing the property.

The company specifically cited a statement from the board: “Considering that the subject property is operated as a bottling plant, including warehouse and distribution, and has benefited from consistent maintenance since it was initially constructed in order to meet food safety standards, we find that the sale comparables utilized by (the in-house appraiser) were more analogous to the subject property than those considered by (the company’s appraiser.)”

“Although present use generally cannot be the only measure of value, in a proper case it may be considered in determining true value for tax purposes,” the Supreme Court wrote. “The more pertinent question is whether the (board) considered the property’s present-use value to the exclusion of other factors relevant to exchange value.”

The high court held that neither the board’s decision nor the record supported Coca-Cola’s argument that the board adopted an impermissible present-use valuation.

It noted that the “express purpose” of the board’s appraisal was to determine the property’s “retrospective fair market value,” which was defined as “the most probable price” that the property would have brought “in a competitive and open market.”

Significantly, the high court noted that the board, along with Coca-Cola’s two appraisers concluded that the property’s highest and best use as improved aligns with its current use.

“Although the board referred to the property’s present use as a bottling facility, it did so in the context of deciding which comparables identified by the appraisers were ‘more analogous’ under the sales-comparison approach,” the Supreme Court wrote. “That determination fell within the board’s discretion as fact-finder.

“Coca-Cola has not shown that the board’s determined anything other than the property’s probable sale price on the open market.”

The company also challenged the reliability and bias of the county appraiser, but the high court rejected its arguments. The court did modify the case for the correction of clerical error.

The case is cited Johnston Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Inc. v. Hamilton Cty. Bd. of Revision, Slip Opinion No. 2017-Ohio-870.