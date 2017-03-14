The U.S. Navy recently awarded the five-year $38.6 million contract to Battelle and subcontractor Veracity Forecasting and Analysis for improvements to a forecast analytic system used to synchronize aircraft capabilities.

Veracity played a major role in the initial development of the Naval Synchronization Toolset, according to a press release announcing the contract award.

The toolset currently enables the Navy to perform complex operational and maintenance planning for its fleet of F/A-18 Hornets, based on predictive analytics and ‘what if’ decision support.

To date, the technology has saved the Navy tens of millions of dollars through optimal logistical planning.

Battelle and Veracity are expected to build upon the system’s success with the hope that other aviation platforms migrate to it as well.

“We’re glad to be combining our proven track record in analytics and Air Force total cost analysis with the forecasting system developed by Veracity,” said Russell Hrdy, Battelle program manager in Mission and Defense Technologies. “We’re eager to begin work to help the Navy manage the F/A 18 and other weapon systems in the most efficient, and cost-effective way possible.

“We also are excited to be working with a new customer and to be in position to explore other areas where the Navy needs help in sustainment of aircraft structural, mechanical and avionics.”

Data analytics have become commonplace in diverse industries to help handle complex logistics and operational planning.

The Navy’s fleet of F/A-18 Hornet aircraft is no exception.

With the improvements, the Navy expects to make the application available for the migration of other weapon platforms, the release concluded.