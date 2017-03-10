Despite its unmistakable blue and gold exterior, IKEA is trying to live up to its green aspirations as the world’s leading home furnishing retailer gears up for the summer opening of its Columbus store in the Polaris area.

The solar panels atop the roof of the 354,000-square-foot store will not be outdone by the expansive parking lot, which will feature three electric car charging stations, according to company officials.

The three Blink electric vehicle charging stations are the result of the continued partnership between IKEA and Car Charging Group Inc., the owner of the Blink Network and Blink EV charging stations, and the largest provider of electric vehicle charging services with thousands of public charging stations in 36 states and two countries.

Currently, IKEA features electric vehicle charging units at 16 of its stores in the United States.

“Installing electric vehicle charging stations at the future IKEA Columbus reinforces our commitment to sustainability,” said store Manager David Garcia. “As a retailer, IKEA realizes that a focus on the sustainable transport of people can help empower customers to live sustainably.

“So, meeting the needs of electric vehicle drivers helps achieve both goals.”

To charge an electric vehicle at the IKEA Columbus store, drivers can tap their Blink InCard (an RFID card) to the reader below the screen, initiate the session directly from the Blink Mobile application, or use a guest code provided via the Blink Mobile app (www.BlinkCode.com) or Blink Customer Support at (888) 998-2546.

Once a session is initiated, drivers can plug the charger into the vehicle, and then shop and eat at their leisure at the IKEA store while the vehicle is charging.

Drivers of electric vehicles may register to become a Blink member for free and receive discounted charging fees at Blink electric vehicle charging stations.

Visit blinknetwork.com for more information and details.

As a part of the retailer’s mission to do good business while minimizing impacts on the environment, IKEA evaluates locations for conservation opportunities, integrates innovative materials into product design, works to maintain sustainable resources, and flat-packs goods for efficient distribution, the press release detailed.

Specific U.S. sustainable efforts include: Recycling waste material; incorporating environmental measures into buildings with energy-efficient heating ventilation and air conditioning and lighting systems, recycled construction materials, skylights in warehouse areas, and water-conserving restrooms; and operationally, eliminating plastic bags from the check-out process, and selling only LED bulbs.

Consistent with its goal to be energy independent by 2020, IKEA has installed more than 700,000 solar panels on buildings worldwide and owns nearly 350 wind turbines, including 104 in the United States.