The Ohio chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics has teamed up with firearm owners, pediatricians and others to create a new pilot program for gun safety.

The group, Partnership for Safety of Children Around Firearms, has created Store it Safe, a program to encourage safe storage of firearms and educate families about gun safety issues.

According to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, nearly 1,500 children younger than 18 die from shootings every year and half of all unintentional shooting deaths among children occur at home.

However, more than half of parents with guns in the home do not keep their guns locked and unloaded.

“Twenty-five percent of Ohio counties have had gun-related accidental injuries and deaths in children under 18 since 2015,” said Melissa Wervey Arnold, CEO of the Ohio chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “It was clear we needed to address this growing issue and pull resources from other organizations to form this first-of-its-kind partnership.”

The partnership was founded on the belief that gun ownership is a personal choice and will not engage in debating firearm owner rights.

Those in the partnership include Buckeye Firearms Association, Black Wing Shooting Center and Kiwanis Club of Columbus.

The goals of the partnership are to: prevent firearm-related, unintentional deaths and suicides among children and teens; change the approach in talking about firearm safety; and to store it safe and teach children safety around firearms, according to a press release by the chapter.

Kiwanis Club of Columbus provided $10,000 to purchase gun lock boxes that will be handed out at 2 and 3-year-old well-visit check-ups in several Nationwide Children’s Hospital pediatric offices in central Ohio.

“We believe strongly in the second amendment, but we also believe in being a responsible gun owner and protecting our children,” said Gerard Valentino, co-founder of Buckeye Firearms Association. “This partnership is unique and we’re thrilled to be part of it and have all parties at the table to discuss gun safety.”