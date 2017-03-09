The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct this week issued an advisory opinion on content in advertisements for litigation services.

The first advisory opinion of 2017 provides guidance for lawyers who advertise for litigation services provided on a contingent fee basis.

The opinion withdraws Advisory Opinion 98-9 and warns attorneys about using certain phrasing in advertisements if they intend to collect advanced litigation costs and expenses from a client, regardless of the outcome of the case.

The question presented to the board asked whether or not it is proper for a lawyer who advertises to use statements such as “No fee without recovery” and “There is no charge unless we win your case.”

In short, the board made clear that those statements may not be used if a lawyer intends to recover some type of payment from a client.

“Because of the potential to mislead prospective clients, any obligation of a client to repay litigation costs and expenses must be revealed by a lawyers when advertising the availability of legal services on a contingent fee basis,” the board wrote in its opinion. “In contingent fee cases, it is common for the lawyer to advance litigation costs and expenses, which may include filing fees, medical reports, expert testimony and depositions, with the expectation that any recovery will be sufficient to cover the costs.”

Citing the Rules of Professional Conduct, the board noted that attorneys are permitted to “advance the court costs and expenses of litigation, the repayment of which may be contingent upon the outcome of the matter.”

Attorneys are not required to recover costs and expenses but, in some instances, they may require the client to repay those costs if the case is unsuccessful or the recovery is too small to recoup the costs of the litigation.

The board also noted that another rule, Prof.Cond.R. 7.1, prohibits the use of false and misleading communications about a lawyer’s services.

“A statement is considered false or misleading under the rule if it omits a fact necessary to make the statement as a whole not materially misleading,” the board wrote. “Prof.Cond.R. 7.1 may be implicated when a lawyer advertising services on a contingent fee basis uses statements such as ‘No fee without recovery,’ ‘There’s no charge unless we win your case,’ or ‘You pay no fee unless we win’ without the inclusion of additional information regarding repayment, if any, of costs and expenses.”

Those statements, the board held, are “inherently false or misleading” since they imply that a client will not be required to pay anything at all if their case is lost.

“Furthermore, consumers of legal services may be misled by these statements because, without more information, the statements do not adequately differentiate between legal fees and litigation costs,” the opinion states. “After viewing a lawyer’s advertisement, a client may be unaware, until given the written contingent fee agreement to sign, or settlement funds are disbursed at the end of the case, that the lawyer’s initial advertisement was either false or misleading.”

The board held that attorneys may use the statements in advertisements if they also include information that clients will be responsible for the expenses of litigation.

If and attorney does not want to include the clarifying statement, the board noted that the he or she “also has the option to not advertise his or her services on a contingent fee basis.”

Advisory opinions issued by the Board of Professional Conduct are in response to prospective or hypothetical questions regarding the application of ethics rules to Ohio judges and lawyers. They are nonbinding.

The opinion is cited Adv.Op 2017-1.