Columbus Radiology announced last week a partnership with multiple hospitals within the northwest Ohio Mercy Health system.

The company expects to add 14 radiologists as part of the expansion to better serve 10 health system hospitals, including: Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital and Mercy Health Defiance Hospital.

The expanded relationship solidifies the locally based radiology practice as the largest in Ohio, with 105 radiologists on staff.

A Radiology Partners practice, Columbus Radiology currently serves more than 65 total sites throughout the Buckeye State.

“Partnering with the local radiologists serving Mercy Health allows us to provide the highest quality of care to patients throughout the region,” Columbus Radiology President Dr. Frank Castellano said. “Referring physicians will now have the benefit of advanced technology, clinical collaboration and extensive infrastructure leading to a better diagnosis and improved treatment options for patients.”

Company officials say the expansion also represents the practice’s firm commitment to providing its radiologists with the technology, support and training needed to deliver a higher standard of care for patients.

“Partnering with Columbus Radiology furthers our mission by providing our patients access to one of the most respected radiology groups in the country, let alone in Ohio. We truly believe this partnership will improve the care delivered to our patients by having the best radiology team supporting our physicians 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Jason Theadore, vice president of Ambulatory Services & Business Development for Mercy Health Toledo.

Columbus Radiology said it believes its investments in clinical programs, communication tools and collaboration with referring physicians has elevated radiology care by creating closer relationships with other physicians, which can ultimately result in better care for patients, a press release detailed.

Columbus Radiology’s parent company is the largest on-site physician-led radiology practice in the country, which serves nearly 240 hospitals, clinics and imaging centers in nine states.

Radiology Partners enables leading practices to maintain local governance, while gaining access to resources, investment and clinical innovation unavailable to a typical radiology practice including technology, clinical best practice models, physician leadership, and educational programs.