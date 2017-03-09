The Supreme Court was divided in more ways than one this week when it reversed its own ruling regarding the weighing of cocaine in drug prosecutions.

The lead opinion, authored by Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor on behalf of the 5-2 majority, held that the weight of cocaine can include any fillers, like baby powder or baking soda, for sentencing purposes.

The reversal of the high court’s own December 2016 decision stemmed from a request from the Wood County Prosecutor to reconsider the ruling in State v. Gonzales, which held that sentences must be based on how much pure cocaine a suspect possesses.

The judges were also divided 4-3 on whether to accept the case for reconsideration.

In her opinion, the chief justice wrote that fillers that are part of powder cocaine are not intended to be removed before consumption.

“Indeed, the fillers are an inherent part of powder cocaine,” O’Connor wrote. “Thus, the common usage of the term ‘cocaine’ is consistent with the statutory definition that a compound or preparation of cocaine is still cocaine.

“Accordingly, the total weight of the drug, including any fillers that are part of usable cocaine, should be weighed to determine the appropriate cocaine-possession penalty under the statute.”

O’Connor held that concluding otherwise would require the court to insert the word “pure” into the statute and that if the General Assembly had been concerned about purity, rather than total weight, “it would have said so.”

Justice Sharon Kennedy’s was the longest dissent. In it, she took issue with the high court’s decision to grant reconsideration and called the state’s arguments “red herrings” that are “merely seeking another bite at the apple.”

Kennedy also wrote that the majority “has up-ended established rules of statutory construction to reach its result” by conflating the terms “mixture” and “compound” in the drug statute.

“Rightly or wrongly, the General Assembly used the specific language ‘grams of cocaine,’ without any qualifiers,” Kennedy wrote. “If the General Assembly had intended that the penalty for possession of cocaine depended on the weight for the mixture containing the cocaine, and not just the drug cocaine, the General Assembly had the opportunity to specify that requirement.”

Kennedy contended that the majority “turned its back” on the court’s “treasured principles of our limited role in government to legislate from the bench.”

Also dissenting was Justice William O’Neill, who wrote that reconsideration of the Gonzales case was improper. He noted that the only thing that has changed since the court’s initial decision in December was the justices themselves.

“There is nothing new here to be reconsidered,” O’Neill wrote. “The only new thing is the make-up of this court following the November 2016 election.”

Calling the decision to reconsider a “flagrant departure” from the high court’s rules of practice, O’Neill also stated that the majority’s opinion “does a major disservice to the English language to arrive at a desired result.”

“From this date forward, the statute in question will be read to mean that 2.99 grams of baby powder will now be considered to be 3.00 grams of cocaine if there is even a scintilla of the controlled substance found in the mixture,” O’Neill wrote. “Good enough for government work? I think not.”

Justice Patrick Fischer voted to deny the state’s motion for reconsideration based on the fact that he did not participate in the original ruling. But he concurred with the majority’s decision to reverse the cocaine weight ruling.

Justices Terrence O’Donnell, Judith French and Patrick DeWine concurred with O’Connor to form the majority.

In a concurring opinion, DeWine wrote, “Reconsideration exists for a very good reason; we should not employ it lightly, but we neglect out duty if we do not employ it to right wrongs when necessary.”

The case is cited State v. Gonzales, Slip Opinion No. 2017-Ohio-777.