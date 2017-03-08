“Okay Google, who did it?”

It may soon become that easy for investigators to solve a case.

If it sounds like something out of a futuristic sci-fi novel, that’s because it is unlikely Google will be able to take the witness stand in court any time soon.

That is not because the technology does not exist, but because of the many legal hurdles left to cross before humans can conceive of putting a machine on a witness stand.

The battle is already being waged. “Smart witnesses” are increasingly becoming the subject of vigorous debate in courtrooms and boardrooms.

With a smart phone in every hand and a growing number of homes equipped with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home, it is undeniable that our every move can now be closely tracked.

But what happens when the data gathered by that smart device can be used against you?

The most recent illustration of such a scenario is Amazon, which found itself at the center of a murder investigation in Arkansas in 2015.

Police suspected foul play when a lifeless body was found in a hot tub and they found many smart devices inside the home, including an Amazon Echo, or “Alexa” as owners refer to the device in order to wake it.

Investigators believe the Echo could contain important information if the device was “woken up” in the night and recorded what happened.

As it turns out, the small, cylindrical machine could be the only witness to the alleged murder but privacy concerns are at the heart of the case.

Cyber-space and technology attorney Andrew Rossow recently wrote in Ohio Lawyer that several questions in the investigation pertain to the Fourth Amendment, which guarantees a reasonable expectation of privacy.

But how much privacy do consumers give up when they knowingly bring these devices into their homes?

“The most promising answer is the one lawyers know best,” Rossow wrote. “It depends.

“These smart devices do an excellent job of informing us that they use cloud-based services to connect and store our data … However, while we give these devices permission to connect to our accounts, we also don’t like other groups of people having the ability to connect to our devices or extract information from our devices whenever they want.”

Courts have already ruled that tracking a cellphone does not infringe on privacy rights because a person knowingly purchases and carries the device.

But Alexa is not constantly transmitting the goings-on inside a person’s home and Amazon has, so far, refused to give up the information stored on its servers, maintaining that the warrant served to it by law enforcement is “overbroad.”

But it is a policy question that Rossow says courts and rules of evidence will have to address soon, and concerns are not just about privacy, but reliability.

The legal questions are endless: If software is allowed to take the witness stand, who takes the oath? How much can autonomous software be relied on to be error-free? What is the potential to hack devices like the Echo or Google Home? If Alexa is eventually allowed to “testify,” will what it heard be considered hearsay?

“The legal system is finding ways to force smart technology into the rules of civil and criminal procedure,” Rossow wrote. “Realistically though, it’s the same law being applied or forcibly applied to include these new devices.”

According to Rossow, the opinion of many in the legal field is that our laws are outdated when it comes to new technologies and how courts address them on an evidentiary level.

“It is only a matter of time before courts will have to make rulings on the impact our technology has and will have on our laws and court system,” Rossow wrote.