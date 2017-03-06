Joint resolutions calling for a convention of the states under Article V of the U.S. Constitution have been introduced in the relatively nascent session of the 132nd General Assembly of the Ohio Legislature mostly on the basis of the country’s astronomical debt.

Senate Joint Resolution 1 had its first hearing before Government Oversight and Reform Committee members last week — an opportunity for Republican Sen. Matt Huffman of Lima to make a case for such an application to the U.S. Congress.

“The national debt of the United States continues to grow at an alarming and unfettered rate — currently $18 trillion,” he told Senate committee members. “At the same time, the federal government’s power is steadily increasing, yet its efficiency and attention to constituents seems to diminish every day.

“While Congress is deeply entrenched in Washington politics, our states have firsthand experience with the debt crisis and the effects of burdensome regulations to businesses and local governments.”

Huffman said he believes a convention of the states would allow the state legislatures the opportunity to better define the power, jurisdiction, and fiscal responsibility of the federal government.

“At this gathering, states may propose amendments to the constitution,” Huffman said.

At least two-thirds of all state legislatures must pass applications requesting such a convention.

Published accounts identify passage of such applications in six states with 38 other state legislatures mulling the matter.

Constitutional amendments to be entertained, according to Huffman, are those:

Imposing fiscal restraints on federal government;

Limiting power/jurisdiction of federal government; and

Imposing term limits for congressional members and other federal officials.

Similar resolutions have been proposed — none resulting in a formal application — in the previous three sessions of the state legislature.

According to SJR 1, Congress will not determine the rules to govern the convention. Each state legislature would have the authority to name its delegates to the convention, to provide further instructions to delegates, and to recall delegates at any time for a breach of a duty or a violation of the instructions provided.

Each state would have a single vote at the convention with a three-fourths threshold for approval, the legislation detailed.

Congress would be permitted to propose the method of ratification — either by three-fourths of state legislatures or by ratifying conventions in three-fourths of the states.

Huffman’s measure is cosponsored by fellow Sens. Louis Terhar, William Coley and Jay Hottinger. It had not been scheduled for subsequent hearing at time of publication.

The companion House measure — House Joint Resolution 2 — is sponsored jointly by Reps. Christina Hagan, R-Alliance, and Bill Patmon, D-Cleveland. A dozen House members signed on to cosponsor.

HJR 2 was referred to the House Federalism and Interstate Relations Committee last week and had not been scheduled for hearing as of publication.