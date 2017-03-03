University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland report a 29-year-old expectant mother and her unborn child are well and recovering nicely after heart specialists successfully performed an in utero procedure last week.

The procedure, known as fetal aortic valvuloplasty and the first such fetal heart procedure done in Ohio, was executed by Nationwide Children’s doctor and Director of Cardiac Catheterization and Interventional Therapies Aimee Armstrong.

Armstrong has performed the procedure more than a dozen times in her career, according to the hospital.

The occasion, however, marks her first fetal intervention patient since joining the Congenital Heart Collaborative two years ago.

The rare approach helps prevent the progression of hypoplastic left heart syndrome in about half of all treated patients, the press release detailed.

Babies born with left heart syndrome sometimes are referred to as having half a heart, because the left chambers of the heart are too small to pump blood to the body.

The minimally invasive procedure may make the baby healthier and more stable at birth and may decrease the number of open-heart surgeries for the child later in life, specialists believe.

The fetal valvuloplasty uses ultrasound guidance and a catheter-based approach to gain access to the fetal heart and to open the aortic valve using a tiny inflated balloon.

This increases blood flow through the left ventricle of the heart to help its development.

“By performing interventions on the fetal heart, we are able to alter the trajectory of heart and lung disease development before a baby is born with the goal of making the baby’s heart healthier at birth,” Armstrong said. “We ultimately hope to be able to decrease morbidity and mortality for these babies.”

Armstrong has assembled a team of experts from Nationwide Children’s, Rainbow Babies & Children’s and MacDonald Women’s hospitals of the University Hospital system to participate in the collaborative, which was formalized in 2015 to bring together expert physicians, surgeons and teams to provide world class care for patients and families in Northeast Ohio.

“Right now, mom and baby are doing well, and we noted improvement in the way the blood flows through the heart prior to mom’s discharge,” said Dr. James Strainic, director of Fetal Heart Program at Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

Doctors said that when the baby is born, he will receive immediate follow-up care from experts at University Hospitals Rainbow and the Congenital Heart Collaborative.