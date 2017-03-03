The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio sued the City of Cleveland this week in federal district court on free speech grounds.

On Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, the ACLU filed a complaint alleging that two of Cleveland’s anti-panhandling municipal ordinances are unconstitutional because they are content-based restrictions on the right to free speech.

Also filed Wednesday was a memorandum in support of a preliminary injunction that would grant a restraining order against the city preventing it from enforcing the ordinances in question.

“Cleveland is aggressively charging poor and homeless residents with a crime if it catches them asking for help,” the memorandum states. “The city’s cruel and counterproductive response to poverty is based on a pair of ordinances specifically targeting speech that requests a donation of money.

“These ordinances were expressly crafted to drive a disliked form of speech (panhandling) and speaker (homeless or very poor individuals) from public view.”

The ordinances ban standing near roads and asking for money from passing traffic and make it a misdemeanor to panhandle on public streets and sidewalks within 10 to 20 feet of a range of locations like bus stops and building entrances.

In a statement, volunteer ACLU attorney Joe Mead asked, “Do we really want the government to decide what people are and are not allowed to talk about?”

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that panhandling is a protected form of free speech and last year, the ACLU in Ohio defeated a similar ordinance in Akron.

In its memorandum, the organization pointed out the “long and ever-growing list” of similar cases in which “every single federal court to consider the issue in recent years has found anti-panhandling ordinances like Cleveland’s to violate the First Amendment.”

Most recently, the Kentucky Supreme Court released a unanimous decision last month striking down a decades-old panhandling ordinance in Lexington.

In that decision, Chief Justice John Minton Jr. wrote that the “true beauty” of the First Amendment is that it “treats both Cicero and the vagabond as equals.”

“Someone standing at a prominent Lexington intersection displaying a sign that reads ‘Jesus loves you,’ or one that says ‘Not my President’ has no fear of criminal liability under the ordinance,” Minton wrote. “But another person displaying a sign on public streets reading ‘Homeless please help’ may be convicted of a misdemeanor.”

In the complaint it filed this week, the ACLU used the example of John Mancini, a disabled veteran who panhandles in Cleveland and a plaintiff in the case, who typically sits on the sidewalk holding a sign that reads “wartime vet; can you please help a vet trying to get by; your help appreciated.”

“If Mr. Mancini’s sign had spoken of any other topic — if it commented on politics, sports, religion, or celebrity weddings, or if it even contained a string of profanity and insults — he would be left undisturbed,” the ACLU wrote. “But because his sign communicates a need for help, he was ticketed on four different days in December 2016 and January 2017; he has been threatened and commanded to vacate public spaces on countless other occasions; and he continues to be harassed.”

In its memorandum, the organization pointed out that Mancini is not alone and that, from 2007 to 2015, the Cleveland Police Department issued almost 6,000 tickets for violations of the panhandling ordinances.

The Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, whose primary office is located in Cleveland, is also a party to the case.

According to the court filing, “As a result of Cleveland’s Anti-Panhandling Ordinances, (the coalition) has been forced to divert resources to combat aggressive law enforcement activity against its members and clients for allegedly violating these ordinances.

“Moreover, many of (the coalition’s) members and clients have been ticketed, arrested, or harassed because of Cleveland’s Anti-Panhandling Ordinances.”

Mike Brickner, senior policy director at the ACLU of Ohio, said in a statement that ordinances like those in Cleveland are not only unconstitutional but also bad public policy.

“Homelessness and poverty are distressing issues and being confronted with them can make us feel uncomfortable,” Brickner said. “But criminalizing poverty — especially by ticketing or jailing individuals in violation of the First Amendment — is not a solution.”

In Columbus, it is not illegal to solicit people for money but city ordinance does prohibit “aggressive panhandling” and solicitation on highways, including ramps.

Other Ohio cities, including Dayton last year, have voluntarily repealed their panhandling laws citing the likelihood that they would fail to stand up to judicial scrutiny.

The case is cited Mancini v. Cleveland.