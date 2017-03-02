The United States Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit ruled this week that the city of Lebanon could not recoup electric utility undercharges that were the result of its own clerical error.

The ruling from the federal court of appeals reversed that of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, which ordered full payment of a $1.27 million undercharge from Nibco Inc. to the city.

At issue in the case was a municipal ordinance governing the provision of electrical utility services to the community by the city of Lebanon.

Since the city provides electricity, its relationship with its customers is governed by city code and not a individualized contract.

The courts’ opinions on the matter largely dealt with what would be the “absurd” result: the city recouping money lost due to its own clerical failure, or a company paying millions less than other utility customers due to that error.

In it’s ruling, the district court declared the ordinance ambiguous and held that Nibco’s interpretation would lead to an “absurd result” and it ordered full payment.

Reversing that decision in an opinion authored by Judge Alice Batchelder, the 6th Circuit court held, “Because we find that the ordinance is not ambiguous under Ohio law and that the customer is correct that the municipality has no authority to recoup this undercharge, we reverse.”

According to case summary, Nibco, a manufacturing company based in Indiana, moved a facility to a new address in Lebanon in 2008 and entered into a utility service agreement with the city.

When the city set up service for the new facility and installed a new utility meter, a city employee incorrectly entered a number into the billing software for the new Nibco account.

Because of the error, the city undercharged Nibco for its electricity from 2009 until June 2014 for a total amount of $1.27 million.

When the city finally noticed the error, it sent a letter to Nibco, stating its intent to recoup the undercharges by including an additional $19,538 to each of Nibco’s monthly bills for 65 months.

Nibco sued, seeking a declaration that it had no obligation to pay the undercharged amount.

According to Nibco, the city had no basis for compelling the payment because Chapter 910 of the City Code “did not provide a means by which the city could recoup undercharges caused by its own billing error.”

The city answered that “the fact that Chapter 910 was silent on the issue of recoupment of undercharges” meant only that “no express language in Chapter 910 prohibited the city from collecting undercharges” and “that interpreting Chapter 910 to preclude it from collecting undercharges from customers for services actually consumed, but incorrectly billed due to a clerical error, would be an absurd result.”

“Put another way, the issue is whether the city-as-public-utility has only the limited power that it (as a political government) has expressly given to itself via its ordinance (Nibco’s view), or instead has unlimited inherent power but for that which it has expressly withheld it from itself via ordinance (City’s view),” Batchelder wrote.

The district court held that Chapter 910 was ambiguous, asserting that “ambiguity can exist in a statute with clear language if it appears that the legislature did not consider a particular problem which a court is called upon to resolve.”

“Note that the ‘legislature’ here is the city itself, which promulgates its own ordinances,” Batchelder wrote. “Nonetheless, the district court concluded that courts can look beyond the language of a statute or ordinance when the text is ambiguous or when unambiguous language leads to an absurd result.”

Nibco argued that the ordinance’s silence on whether the city can recoup undercharges caused by its own clerical error meant that it had no such right. The company claimed that the absence of such a recovery option meant that the city “placed the burden in itself to prepare accurate utility bills.”

Siding with Nibco, the 6th Circuit court held that “because the city’s ordinance is silent, the city has no authority to justify its backbilling here.”

“As Nibco argues, the city’s puzzling request to void its own legislative silence is, at bottom, a thinly-veiled plea that the federal judiciary rewrite its code of ordinances to provide a remedy that did not exist at the time of its errors,” Batchelder wrote. “That we cannot do.”

Judges Eugene Siler and Richard Griffin joined Batchelder to reverse the judgment of the district court.

The case is cited Nibco v. Lebanon, case No. 16-3395.