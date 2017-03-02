A Democrat Ohio lawmaker has appropriated legislation touted by Change.org as an antidote to “some of the damage done by the 2016 election.”

Rep. Kathleen Clyde, D-Kent, earlier this week introduced the Tax Returns Uniformly Made Public, or TRUMP Act, which would require candidates running for president and vice president of the United States to release their tax returns before they could appear on the Ohio ballot or win any of Ohio’s 18 Electoral College votes.

The legislation has been proposed by a New York state senator and appears as a petition specific to the Empire State on the website that espouses petition movements worldwide. Clyde said other states also are considering the legislation.

“To get on our ballot, presidential candidates should have to show us where their money is,” she said. “Since 1980, every major party candidate for president has released his or her tax returns, until now.

“Without full disclosure of (President Donald Trump’s) assets and debts, Americans have no way to know if he is acting on their behalf or just to enrich himself. All evidence points to pure self-interest — and that’s just what we know about.”

Under House Bill 93, candidates for president and vice president would have to disclose their tax returns to the public.

Additionally, candidates failing to do so would not appear on the ballot and would be disqualified from receiving votes from Ohio’s electors.

Aside from the New York effort, Clyde said at least three other states and the District of Columbia are considering proposals similar to HB 93 in their respective legislative bodies.

“The TRUMP Act will hold candidates accountable by requiring them to release their tax returns, showing Americans a clear financial picture,” Clyde said. “This is the surest way to protect against potential conflicts of interest.

“The American people deserve transparency — not this cloud of possible foreign influence, entanglement and extortion.”

The lawmaker cited a recent poll by the Pew Research Center that indicated nearly two-thirds of Americans believe presidential candidates should disclose their tax filings.

Eight fellow House members have signed on as cosponsors of the measure, which has not been referred to committee for hearing.

Rep. Clyde currently serves as Ranking Member on the House Government Oversight and Accountability Committee, which hears elections and voting rights bills.