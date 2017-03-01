The United States Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit recently reversed a lower court’s ruling that denied summary judgment to the City of Bedford Heights on federal constitutional claims stemming from the death of a jail detainee.

After Omar Arrington-Bey died of a heart attack in a Bedford Heights jail cell in 2013, his mother, Anita Arrington-Bey, sued the city and the officers involved in his arrest and detainment alleging that a deliberate indifference and lack of adequate training made them liable under the 14th Amendment and Ohio law.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio agreed and denied federal and state immunity to all but one defendant and denied summary judgment to the city.

The appellate court, though, saw it differently.

“We must reverse, however, because there was no violation of a clearly established constitutional right and the officers did not act with the recklessness that would permit them to be liable under Ohio law,” Judge Jeffrey Sutton wrote in the opinion he authored on behalf of the court of appeals’ three-judge panel.

According to a case summary, Arrington-Bey began acting erratic at a Lowe’s store where he had previously worked.

In response to a 911 call from the store, Officers Tim Honsaker and Maurice Ellis stopped Arrington-Bey’s car as it was pulling out of the store’s parking lot.

Court documents state that Arrington-Bey was compliant but began “rambling and ranting and raving about every possible topic he could think of” during the course of the investigation into the incident.

During a pat-down search, the officers discovered pills and Arrington-Bey’s mother informed them that they were for his bipolar disorder and that her son had not taken his medication for a long time.

The officers delivered Arrington-Bey to the city jail where female correctional officers Cynthia Lee and Carolyn Hill processed his intake and delayed his booking until he was calm, placing him alone in a segregation room.

Over the next several hours, court documents state that Arrington-Bey would calm down and then return to talking to himself, banging on the room’s door and engaging in unusual behavior.

At one point, he exposed himself to the female officers and then began talking about a multi-million dollar music contract.

He also used racial slurs to address the assistant police chief who came to check on him.

Later that day, officers Jeffrey Mudra and Cheryl Sindone began their shift and were informed about Arrington-Bey’s agitated state.

When they served Arrington-Bey food, he used his hands to eat and spilled food over himself.

During a medical screening, Arrington-Bey was compliant and answered “no” when asked if he had any psychiatric issues.

Later that day, Arrington-Bey was let out of his room without handcuffs in order to make a phone call. Without warning, he threw Mudra to the floor and began choking him and did the same to Sindone when she attempted to intercede.

Other officers rushed into the cell and pulled Omar into a restraint chair then noticed that Arrington-Bey had a weak pulse.

An emergency rescue squad was called and Arrington-Bey was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead due to cardiac arrest.

After reviewing the circumstances of the case, the 6th Circuit court held that there was no established caselaw to prove the unlawfulness of the decisions that the officer’s made during Arrington-Bey’s arrest and detention.

“Yes, a pretrial detainee’s right to medical treatment for a serious medical need has been established since at least 1987,” Sutton wrote. “And yes, that right encompasses psychological and psychiatric ailments.

“But these principles do not suffice on their own.”

The appellate panel noted that there was no doubt that Arrington-Bey was unstable, but there was no constitutional requirement that he be taken to a hospital rather than a jail.

“No case, indeed, clearly required them to do more than what they did — collect Omar’s pills, note his aggressive behavior and his mother’s statement that Omar was bipolar and off his medication, and inform the jailers,” Sutton wrote. “In delivering him to the jail, they had no reason to doubt that reasonable procedures would be used at that point, whether with respect to medical screening or separation of him from other arrestees if putting him in the general population might prove dangerous.

“Taking Omar to the jail under those circumstances did not violate any clearly established law.”

Sutton also pointed out that Arrington-Bey did not demonstrate any suicidal tendencies or risk of seizures and that, in fact, there was nothing to suggest that he was at serious risk of the heart attack that ultimately killed him.

“These distinctions add up to an insurmountable barrier,” Sutton wrote. “Even if the jail officers knew that Omar was bipolar and delusional, no clearly established law required them to do more than what they did: They kept him in seclusion for everyone’s safety, waited until he was calm to feed him and book him, asked him about any psychiatric diagnoses during the medical screening, and after eight hours of detention uncuffed him and released him from his cell to make a call to be released on bail.”

The appellate panel concluded unanimously that the officers made reasonable decisions and that they were qualified to immunity in the mother’s suit against them.

It also took the opportunity to note the difficulty of situations such as Arrington-Bey’s and held that police officers often face “tough judgment calls about what to do with the mentally ill.”

“Arrestees do not normally arrive at jail toting their medical records,” Sutton wrote. “Psychiatric problems do not always manifest themselves with clarity, and not even clear psychiatric problems always reveal their potential for serious harm — as here a heart attack.

“Perhaps those truths counsel in favor of more policies and training designed to minimize tragic injuries and deaths like Omar’s, and perhaps police would be wise to err on the side of calling a doctor in cases like this one.”

But, ultimately, the judges held that the U.S. Constitution and Ohio law “do not elevate any deviation from wise policy into a cognizable lawsuit for money damages against the city or the relevant law enforcement officers.”

Judges Alice Batchelder and Raymond Kethledge joined Sutton to reverse the judgment of the district court.

The case is cited Arrington-Bey v. City of Bedford Heights, case No. 16-3317.