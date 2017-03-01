An advisory council established as a check to rulemaking by the state auditor and attorney general as it pertains to the contracts for goods, services, or construction with a state agency or political subdivision has outlived its relevance, according to some Ohio lawmakers

As a consequence, Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, has proposed a bill to abolish the Government Contracting Advisory Council.

“Whatever its original purpose, this council is now — and has been for several years — an exercise in useless bureaucracy serving no real purpose,” Cupp told members of the House State and Local Government Committee during sponsor testimony of House Bill 31.

The council was created in 2005 as part of that year’s budget bill, the lawmaker explained.

A portion of the bill addressed financial accountability for those who contract to provide goods, services, or construction with a state agency or political subdivision of a state.

The law vested the attorney general and the auditor with rulemaking authority related to these new requirements, and the council was intended to review these rules and regulations.

Specifically, the rulemaking process applied to contracts of $25,000 or more in a lump sum, or $75,000 or more over the course of a year.

Council membership comprises 21 representatives from government and the private sector and was established to provide input and perspective on the rules for government contracting. Per statute, the council is required to meet at least once every two years to review the rules adopted under the act.

No rules, however, have been adopted, Cupp said.

“In theory, the council would provide useful guidance, but what may seem good in theory sometimes does not exist in reality,” he offered to committee members. “That’s the situation here. Since its inception, the council has never had any business to conduct when it meets.

“Because it takes considerable effort to coordinate a meeting of such busy agency heads, this pointless exercise has become frustrating. Time is scarce, as I’m sure you can appreciate during this busy budget season.”

Cupp characterized the biennial meetings as more an opportunity for members to question the need to participate in such a futile exercise than any useful purpose.

“They have encouraged the General Assembly to abolish the council,” Cupp continued. “This bill will do so.”

State Auditor Dave Yost offered testimony in support of the bill.

According to fiscal analysis of the measure by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, the bill may result in a minimal at most annual reduction in costs that the attorney general otherwise might have incurred to provide the required support to the council.

The bill, however, is expected to have no direct fiscal effect on any of the state’s political subdivisions.

An amendment to restore the Dangerous and Restricted Animals Advisory Board, the Dangerous Wild Animal State Emergency Response Commission, and the RECLAIM Advisory Committee has been added to the bill.

Particular to RECLAIM’s desire to remain in operation, Ohio Department of Youth Services Deputy Director Ryan Gies said the committee is critical to the organization’s success, “that it provides an autonomous body, composed of stakeholders, to monitor and critique the program.”

“It also provides a conduit back to the associations of the juvenile court judges and county commissioners, as well as to the state legislature, among other groups,” Gies said. “This level of transparency and community involvement keeps the RECLAIM partnership working for both the state and the counties.”

The measure has been reported out of committee as amended.