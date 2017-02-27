House committee members last week learned of a legislative proposal that would call for an extended prison sentence for felony violent offenders whose victims are younger than six years old and suffer permanent disabling harm.

House Bill 30 provides that if an offender is convicted of or pleads guilty to a felony offense of violence and a specification that charges that the victim of the offense suffered permanent disabling harm as a result of the offense and was less than 6 years old at the time of the offense — regardless of whether the offender knew the victim’s age — the court must impose on the offender an additional definite prison term between three to eight years.

This mandatory term may not be reduced pursuant to judicial release, for earned credits, or pursuant to any other provision of the Ohio Revised Code.

Additionally, the mandatory prison term must be served consecutively to and prior to any prison term imposed for the underlying offense of violence and any other prison term previously or subsequently imposed on the offender, analysis of the bill detailed.

Also known as Destiny’s Law, the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield, took up the measure at the request of Randi Shepard, whose daughter Destiny suffered permanent brain injuries at the age of a year old when she was violently shaken and thrown against a wail.

Eleven years ago, Destiny was taken to Dayton Children’s Medical Center after being left in the care of her mother’s boyfriend for a brief period.

The woman learned that her daughter had suffered skull fractures and serious brain injuries as a result of the boyfriend’s violent outburst, the lawmaker told members of the House Criminal Justice Committee.

“While Destiny survived and is now 12 years old — the child who once loved to run and play now struggles daily with permanent disabling brain injuries,” he said.

Under current law, Koehler said, the child’s assailant only could be sentenced for up to eight years for felonious assault.

HB 30, along with a companion bill in the Ohio Senate, defines permanent disabling harm as serious physical harm that results in permanent injury to the intellectual, physical or sensory functions and that permanently and substantially impairs a person’s ability to meet the ordinary demands of life.

“Destiny’s assailant was convicted and sentenced, but has since been released from prison while Destiny continues to serve a life sentence due to her permanent brain injuries,” the lawmaker said. “He is free while Randi Shepard will spend the rest of her life providing daily care for Destiny.

“While we can often disagree on many issues in the Ohio General Assembly, one thing I believe we can all agree on is that we must protect the children of Ohio. As you know, these crimes often involve very young and vulnerable victims who are unable to protect themselves.”

Fiscal analysis of the bill by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission considered the stacking effect that results when prison stays are extended.

The process typically stabilizes when the number of offenders who begin serving their additional time is about the same as the number leaving prison after serving their additional time.

“Making a determination of the point in which the ‘stacking’ process stabilizes is especially difficult in this bill because: (1) the number of qualifying offenses of violence, (2) the wide variation in the length of the original sentence for the underlying offense, and (3) the difficulty of teasing out ‘permanent disabling harm’ from available victim injury data,” Jeff Hobday wrote for the commission. “Since most of these offenders are in prison for violent felonies to begin with, the fiscal effect created by the bill will not begin to occur for a number of years following its effective date.”

HB 30 has three cosponsors in the House, while London Republican Sen. Robert Hackett’s Senate Bill 20, has garnered the support of four of his fellow senators.

Neither measure was scheduled for further hearing as of publication.