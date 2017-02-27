The federal 6th Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled that investors in a now-bankrupt Ohio-based company failed to prove that company leadership violated the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 by materially misrepresenting the company’s finances.

In the private securities litigation, investors argued that leadership at kitchenware manufacturer EveryWare Global Inc. took part in a “pump and dump” scheme in which principal shareholders and officers inflated the price of company shares only to sell them before prices plummeted.

In the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio at Columbus, the investors alleged that CEO John Sheppard released patently false and misleading financial projections for EveryWare.

Sheppard and CFO Bernard Peters were also accused of manipulating investors by telling them that the company was on track to meet its projections.

And investors alleged that the company’s underwriters and directors signed a false registration statement and prospectus in connection with share offerings.

The district court held that the investors did not have a case because they could not prove that EveryWare’s leadership knowingly misrepresented the company’s financial projections in violation of the Securities and Exchange Act.

In an opinion authored by Judge John Rogers, a panel of the 6th Circuit court upheld that decision.

“We adopt the reasoning of the district court,” Rogers wrote. “Plaintiffs similarly failed to plead successfully that CEO Sheppard’s and CFO Peters’s on-track statements in August 2013 violated (Securities and Exchange Act rules) for the reason that the district court ultimately relied on: because plaintiffs failed to plead facts that gave rise to a ‘strong inference’ that defendants acted with ‘a mental state embracing intent to deceive, manipulate or defraud.’”

The group of investors also challenged the district court’s dismissal of their claims as a violation of the Securities and Exchange Act, repeating their arguments that EveryWare’s directors and underwriters signed as true a registration statement and prospectus that allegedly contained material misrepresentations.

Again, the appellate panel cited the district court’s reasoning that the plaintiffs have not “pleaded plausibly” that those documents contained misrepresentations.

“Without a substantive claim of violation of the Securities Act upon which relief can be granted, there can be no claim of secondary liability under Section 15 of the Securities Act, either, as the district court also correctly reasoned,” the circuit court concluded. “The judgment of the district court is affirmed.”

Judges David McKeague and Julia Gibbons joined Rogers to form the majority.

The case is cited IBEW Local No. 58 Annuity Fund, et al. v. EveryWare Global, et al., Case No. 16-3445.