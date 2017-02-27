American Electric Power announced last week that the utility giant’s board Vice Chairman Robert “Bob” Powers will retire from the company Aug. 4.

The announcement came with no current plans to fill the board vacancy after Powers’s retirement, according to a press announcement by the Columbus-headquartered firm.

“AEP has benefited immensely from Bob’s leadership, wealth of knowledge and dedication to ongoing improvement,” AEP Chairman, President and CEO Nicholas Akins said. “I’ve worked with Bob for nearly two decades, and his commitment to the safety of our employees and to excellence in our operations is unmatched.

“His leadership of our utility operations has contributed greatly to our regulatory and financial successes in recent years as we refocused on investment in our regulated operations to benefit customers.”

Prior to his current position, the 62-year-old Powers was executive vice president and chief operating officer at AEP for six years.

He also was president of AEP Utilities for three years, while serving as executive vice president of AEP Utilities East; executive vice president of Generation; and vice president of Nuclear and Technical Services during his 19 years with the company.

He joined AEP in 1998 as senior vice president of Nuclear Generation.

“We will miss his contributions both as a leader and colleague, but wish him all the best in his retirement,” Akins said.

Powers currently serves on the board of directors for the Wexner Center for the Arts and the James Cancer Center Foundation Board.

He previously was a board member for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and The Wilds and served on the Dean’s Advisory Council for The Ohio State University Engineering department.

He has held leadership positions in the utility industry during his career, including serving on the Electric Power Research Institute board of directors, as chairman of the board of the Center for Energy Workforce Development and as a member of the National Nuclear Training Accreditation Board.

One of the largest electric utilities in the country, AEP delivers electricity and custom energy solutions to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states and owns the nation’s largest electricity transmission system.