When it comes to Columbus residents, they know how to create: festivals, sculptures, galleries and performances.

From galleries in the Short North, festivals along the Scioto Mile and performances at local theaters, art boosts the local economy.

In order for the arts to continue to growth, Gov. John Kasich has recommended flat state funding for the arts and culture in Ohio through the release of his state budget recommendations for fiscal years 2018 and 2019.

“This sustained investment in the arts and culture in Ohio will ultimately have a positive impact on the creative economy,” said Donna Collins, executive director of the Ohio Arts Council. “The arts sector stands ready to continue to engage, innovate, and lead thanks to our state’s continued support.”

Gov. Kasich’s budget maintained the Ohio Arts Council’s total General Revenue Fund appropriations at approximately $14.8 million in each year of the biennium, amounting to nearly $29.6 billion over the two-year period.

According to the council, Ohio’s art infrastructure generates economic benefits.

“The arts are a proven economic driver and one of our state’s greatest selling points. They attract new business and a talented workforce, support tourism, create and retain jobs and produce tax revenue,” according to the group.

Recent research by the council shows that Columbus’s creative industries support nearly 25,000 jobs and contribute more than $3 billion to the state’s economy.

The arts sector aids in the retention and development of an innovative and skilled workforce, spurs public-private partnerships, produce entrepreneurial jobs and are a competitive export industries linked to tourism, according to the council.

According to a recent statewide public survey by the council, 91 percent of Ohioans believe public funds should be invested in the arts and 83 percent know that public funds support the arts in Ohio.

One growing center in Columbus is the Cultural Arts Center. Housed in an old arsenal it offers art, history and the opportunity for advanced art enthusiasts to explore the world of visual art.

“No matter your skill or interest level, here you can express your ideas, enhance your creativity, work with your hands and explore your artistic approach,” according to the center’s website.

Artists at the center can participate in discussions, learn new art and work alongside other artists.

The center offers different program opportunities including: college-level non-accredited classes; tours of the historic 140 year-old arsenal; free monthly gallery exhibits; and lectures and special events.

Classes offered at the center include ceramics, sculpture and bronze, drawing, painting and printmaking, fiber arts, jewelry and enameling, beading and special workshops.

Another type of art that is prominent in central Ohio is metal sculpting.

One local company, Mad Metal Welding and Fabrication, LLC run by Tim Heer creates furnishings and handcrafted jewelry.

They have also created pieces for the LeVeque Tower, the Greater Columbus Arts Council and Big Sandy Superstore in Dublin.

The Columbus Idea Foundry, a community workshop and creative space also offers classes and workshops for welding, metal forming and casting.

Theatre is also popular in central Ohio, with several locations including the Southern Theatre, Palace Theatre and Ohio Theatre.

The Southern Theatre is the oldest surviving theater in central Ohio, and one of the oldest in the state according to presenter CAPA, owner and operator of Ohio, Palace and Southern theaters.

The theaters host more than 100 shows annually and the Ohio Theatre is one of the state’s busiest performing arts facilities, according to their website.

Schiller Park in German Village also provides an open-air stage for theater, which one troupe, Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, uses seasonally for their productions. Those shows are free and open to the public.

The group also hosts classes for kids, teens and adults, as well as professional internships for young theater professionals.

One actor, writer and director of the troupe, Philip Hickman, described Columbus as evolving in the arts.

“In the 20 years that I’ve been working in Columbus, I’ve seen it grow from a city with pockets of artists to a city where artists are moved by and supported by artists outside of their own craft,” he said. “Sculptors and poets and actors and painters are informed and transformed by one another.”