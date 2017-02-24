Coming off a record-setting 2016 for home sales in central Ohio, sales continued to rise in the first month of 2017, though not at the blistering pace of the past two years.

Home sales last month were up 1.3 percent compared to January 2016, according to Columbus Realtors.

The average sale price, however, continues to climb sharply.

The average price for a home sold in January was $195,773, up 6.6 percent from a year earlier when the average home sale price was $183,635.

The average price of a home sold in central Ohio has skyrocketed 31 percent since January 2013.

Helping to drive up central Ohio home prices is a low number of homes for sale.

There were 2,170 central Ohio homes and condos added to the market in January.

Although this was 47.8 percent more than the previous month, it was 2.2 percent lower than January 2016, leaving the inventory at 4,329, according to the Columbus Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

“Just when we thought inventory couldn’t get any lower, it did,” said Columbus Realtors President Mic Gordon. “The increase in new listings wasn’t enough to offset the high number of homes that went into contract bringing the number of homes left for sale to a new record low.”

That also means homes are selling fast.

The average number of days a home is on the market last month was 50, which is 16.7 percent fewer days than the previous January when the average days on market was 60. That is the lowest on record for the month.

In January 2012 the average number of days on the market was 115.

Also, there is just 1.6 months supply of inventory.

That’s compared to 4.7 months in January 2013 and three months supply in January 2015.

Central Ohio saw 2,473 homes go into contract during the month of January, up 24.5 percent from December, and 4.4 percent higher than a year ago.

There were 1,594 central Ohio homes and condos sold during the month of January.

The median sales price was $160,800, a 5.1 percent increase over January 2016.

The average sales price is the total volume divided by the number of homes sold. The median is the midpoint — half the homes sell for less, while half sell for more.

“Month after month, we’re seeing new records set for the central Ohio housing market,” Gordon said. “As long as inventory remains at record lows and demand remains strong, prices will continue to rise.”

According to the latest Housing Market Confidence Index by the Ohio Association of Realtors, 98 percent of central Ohio Realtors would describe the current housing market as moderate to strong and 96 percent expect home prices to increase over the next year.

When asked what change they are seeing in the level of interest renters are expressing toward buying a home compared to last year, 65 percent said a substantial to slight increase in interest, 31 percent said no change and 4 percent said a substantial to slight decrease in interest.