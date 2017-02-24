The Ohio Supreme Court this week indefinitely suspended a Strongsville attorney from the practice of law for his felony convictions related to his role in a bribery scheme.

The 4-3 court granted attorney Marc George Doumbas credit for time served under an interim suspension, with the dissenting justices voting to deny the credit.

Doumbas’s law license was placed on an interim suspension in 2014 following convictions for two felony counts of bribery arising from his representation, along with attorney G. Timothy Marshall, of client Thomas Castro on charges of rape.

Castro ended up pleading guilty to sexual battery and during the process of gathering mitigation evidence for sentencing, Castro’s business attorney, Anthony Calabrese, offered substantial payments to Castro’s two sexual-assault victims as “civil settlements” that were an attempt at showing that he paid restitution.

Doumbas, Castro, Marshall and Calabrese were all indicted in connection with their efforts to bribe the victims in order to convince them to speak in favor of leniency in sentencing for Castro.

No evidence was presented that Doumbas ever actually took part in the bribery, but the state did allege that Doumbas was aware of Marshall’s and Calabrese’s plan and that he was complicit in the scheme.

Doumbas was convicted of two third-degree felony counts of bribery and was sentenced to one year in prison with up to three years of postrelease control.

He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine on each count.

Doumbas has completed his prison sentence but has not paid any fines or court costs as he continues to appeal his convictions.

Calabrese was disbarred and is serving a nine-year federal prison sentence for his role in the scheme.

Because of his criminal convictions, Doumbas was subject to disciplinary proceedings before the Board of Professional Conduct, a panel of which found that he committed an illegal act that adversely reflected on his honesty and trustworthiness and that his actions were prejudicial to the administration of justice.

After hearing the evidence, the board recommended the indefinite suspension.

“The board understood Doumbas’s desire to demonstrate to the sentencing judge that Castro had compensated his victims for the harm that they had suffered from his sexual assaults,” the per curiam high court wrote in its opinion. “But it also concluded that any reasonable lawyer would have recognized the inherent risk that any settlement offer made to the victims in those circumstances could be interpreted as an attempt to influence their statements at the perpetrator’s sentencing hearing.”

Even though there was no evidence that Doumbas tried to bribe the victims, the Supreme Court noted that a jury found that there was sufficient circumstantial evidence of Doumbas’ complicity.

“And the board reasoned that, as Castro’s designated trial counsel, Doumbas must be held accountable for the negotiations that he left to the discretion of Marshall and Calabrese and the harm that they produced,” the high court wrote.

The board also noted that Doumbas denied any criminal culpability at his trial, on appeal, and in the disciplinary matter and he has noted that he intends to attack his convictions in the federal courts.

“Therefore, the board adopted the parties’ two stipulated aggravating factors — the vulnerability of and resulting harm to the victims and Doumbas’s refusal to acknowledge the wrongful nature of his misconduct,” the court wrote. “The board also found that Doumbas had offered no justification for his failure to pay his criminal fine and court costs other than his ongoing efforts to overturn his convictions, and consequently, it identified his failure to pay them as an additional aggravating factor.”

As mitigating factors, the board found a lack of prior discipline, the fact that Doumbas served his prison sentence, and that he has “demonstrated a cooperative attitude toward the disciplinary proceedings.”

Doumbas also submitted positive character evidence and letters written on his behalf, two of which were written by sitting common pleas court judges attesting to his skill and reputation of integrity and honesty.

After comparing Doumbas’s conduct to similar cases, the Supreme Court agreed with the board that in indefinite suspension was the appropriate sanction.

“Accordingly, Marc George Doumbas is indefinitely suspended from the practice of law in Ohio, with credit for the time he has served under his interim felony suspension,” the court concluded. “At the time he files a petition for reinstatement, he must submit proof that his criminal fine and court costs and the costs of his disciplinary proceedings have been paid in full.”

Justices Judith French, William O’Neill, Patrick Fischer and Patrick DeWine formed the majority.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and Justices Terrence O’Donnell and Sharon Kennedy dissented in opposition to granting credit for time served.

The case is cited Disciplinary Counsel v. Doumbas, Slip Opinion No. 2017-Ohio-550.