The Ohio Supreme Court last week unveiled a new website aimed at facilitating resource sharing for Ohio courts.

The project, developed by the Supreme Court’s Advisory Committee on Case Management Subcommittee on Resource Sharing, is meant to encourage courts at the local level to collaborate and take inspiration from projects around the state in order to save time and money while meeting their needs.

“Resource-sharing partnerships allow courts to better serve the community through collaborative programs or projects that increase the efficiency and effectiveness of service provided through the courts,” the new website says. “Through sharing the financial burden to provide services, courts can reduce time and cost when duplicative services are eliminated.”

According to the high court’s news service, the site acts as a clearinghouse for courts to share their current projects and find partners for future projects.

“Often, resource-sharing partnerships begin due to a peer-to-peer relationship and a recognition of need,” the website states. “Community leaders connect to one another and find mutually beneficial ways to improve the city, county and state.”

Local courts can visit the site in order to access a list of statewide projects and see examples of how resource-sharing has proved successful at other local courts.

For instance, the site highlights the Jefferson County Probation collaboration in which probation departments in the county partner to informally provide centralized probation supervision to individuals who are slated for supervision by both the municipal and common pleas courts.

“The result is fewer financial resources used to supervise the individual as well as the reduction of overlapping services provided to the probationer,” the project description states.

The Franklin County Self-Help Legal Center is also among the highlighted projects on the cite. The center was established as part of a collaborative project by the Franklin County Municipal Court, the County Commissioners and the Common Pleas Court.

“The self-help center assists individuals seeking to seal a common pleas or municipal court criminal record and assists ex-offenders who are applying for a certificate of qualification for employment,” the project summary states.

For courts seeking collaborative relationships, the high court’s case management section will serve as a liaison connecting courts to partners for proposed projects.

“The case management section of the Supreme Court of Ohio can assist in connecting courts across the state to begin conversations that result in resource-sharing partnerships,” the website states.

On the site, two buttons — “Share Your Project” and “Get Connected” — allow interested parties to directly email the case management section.

The sharing of resources can range from the publication of fillable forms for other courts to customize to the sharing of staff to help with short-term projects.

“Other collaborative partnerships bridge service gaps in local communities by connecting area nonprofit organizations and government agencies with the courts,” according to the site.

The new site can be accessed at supremecourt.ohio.gov/JCS/casemng/resourceshare.