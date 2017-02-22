AEP customers now have another choice in their power provider as a Massachusetts-based energy company has entered the Ohio market.

In addition to joining the competitive electric supply market within AEP Ohio’s service area, Mint Energy has entered the southwest Ohio market through Dayton Power & Light.

“As we continue our expansion into PJM (a regional transmission organization coordinating movement of wholesale electricity), I am excited to add the Ohio Market to the Pennsylvania and Illinois territories that we currently serve,” Mint Energy’s vice president of sales and marketing Dan Schilens said in a press release announcing the development. “We are currently pricing and enrolling customers for start dates beginning March 1, 2017.

“Our team is working hard to continue our expansion efforts with plans to be active in Duke and First Energy all before early third quarter of this year.”

A new player in the Ohio market, Mint Energy’s Schilens has familiarity with the market having previously served as DPL Energy Resources president prior to its sale in 2016.

The power supplier was to have attended at the 21st Annual Ohio Energy Management Conference earlier this week in Columbus.

Schilens said Mint Energy doesn’t want to be just another supplier option for Ohio businesses, but rather to become part of the community and a platform for growth.

Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Mint Energy is one of the fastest growing independent energy retailers in the United States, providing optimized, high-value, energy solutions to business customers in markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

The company strives to offer consistency and transparency to the electricity purchasing process for its customers. For more information about the company, visit www.mintenergy.net.