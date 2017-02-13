Ohio State Bar Association President Ronald Kopp has issued a statement addressing President Donald Trump’s recent characterization of a member of the judiciary as a “so-called judge.”

“When the importance of judicial review and the independence of the judiciary is challenged, even by the President of the United States, we feel compelled and uniquely positioned to provide perspective,” said Kopp.

Trump’s comments came last weekend when he questioned the legitimacy of U.S. District Court Judge James Robart, who temporarily halted the president’s travel ban on citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.

In his statement released last week, Kopp wrote that the Constitution mandated the creation of three, co-equal branches of government charged with maintaining the balance of power.

“There are no so-called branches,” Kopp wrote. “In particular, the courts and the judges who serve there are charged with protecting the rights of citizens to challenge the actions of the other branches of government.”

The bar association president stated that well-meaning people have the right to disagree on individual opinions but he noted that judicial review has decided some of the most contentious issues in the nation’s history, including private property rights, equality under the law, search and seizure by law enforcement and gun ownership rights.

“Without judicial review, the legislative and executive branches would have almost unlimited power,” Kopp wrote.

He also noted that, as a rule, judges are unable to respond publicly to attacks on their character.

“It is often incumbent on bar associations, then, to make public statements explaining the role of courts in our government,” Kopp wrote. “It is for that reason that we issue this statement.”

In recognition of the important of judicial review, Kopp encouraged Ohio citizens to educate themselves about the government’s system of checks and balances and on the importance of fair and impartial courts.

“Let us remember that all public officials take an oath of office to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States of America,” Kopp said. “We encourage Ohioans to engage in a thoughtful conversation.”

Kopp also directed people to find more information on the bar association’s website, specifically, an article titled “What You Should Know about the Least Understood Branch of Government.”

In advance of the 2016 general election, the bar association partnered with Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and several other organizations to develop judicialvotescount.org in order to educate Ohioans about judicial candidates and how the judicial system works.