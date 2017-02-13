In a move to further demonstrate the company’s deep commitment to serving the community and enhance its already robust community relations program, Columbus-based Grange Insurance is launching the Grange Foundation, a donor-advised fund administered through The Columbus Foundation.

“Grange has a strong legacy of community involvement and our Foundation will help us continue that tradition,” Grange Insurance AVP, Community Relations, Patricia Eshman said. “With the Grange Foundation in place, we’ll be able to better leverage our resources to have an even greater impact in the communities where we live and work.”

The Grange Foundation will enable the company to be more consistent in its charitable giving year after year. Grange and The Columbus Foundation will work jointly to oversee where the assets are invested and spent, including charitable donations to various non-profit organizations that help transform lives, provide comfort and enrich the community.

“The commitment we have to serving our communities makes Grange a great place to work,” Grange Insurance President and CEO John Ammendola said. “In 2016, we more than doubled our volunteer hours and we made our largest donation ever to the United Way, breaking our previous donation record.

“We are proud to give back to the community and look forward to continuing our support with the establishment of the Grange Foundation.”

In the communities where it serves, Grange Insurance already is well known for having a multi-faceted community relations program that includes financial support, volunteerism and in-kind donations.

During the last two years, the company and its associates volunteered over 8,500 hours and donated nearly $1.4 million to non-profit organizations.

Grange Insurance reports $2 billion in assets and more than $1 billion in annual revenue, serving policyholders in 14 states.