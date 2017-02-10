Creating and sticking to a fitness routine while traveling is difficult — trying to use the hotel gym, run on the beach or searching for a safe jogging route isn’t always easy.

However, it can be simple with the help of a fitness app to help make travel exercising easy and worry-free.

Some fitness apps connect users to a community for support or competition, while others act as a resource to log workouts or calorie intake.

One popular free app for travelers is AllTrails, which is free to download. The app maps out hikes and walks in the U.S. and Canada, including details like elevation, distance and difficulty.

Users can find trails that hit a city’s main sites or escape the pavement and embrace the outdoors.

Along the same lines is the free to download app TrailLink. If you’re on a trip that involves hiking, but unsure of where to go, this app locates trails, hikes and bike routes based on your location.

Users can minimize the options by searching for a specific activity or duration.

Users can make in-app purchase map bundles to use trail maps for offline use.

Another popular app is MapMyFitness, which was created by the same company that developed MapMyRun.

This app is great for runners, walkers or someone looking for a new route in a workout.

For travelers, the app provides a list of options and detailed descriptions of routes near your location for things like walking, running, mountain biking, hiking and more. The app is free, or to go pro is $6 monthly or $30 annually.

If you’re interested in having an online personal trainer and nutrition planning program with a portable gym membership feel, DailyBurn is the app for you.

At $13 a month, it’s pricier, but if you compare it to a gym membership, it’s a steal. If you’re an avid traveler that wants to have a steady workout routine, this app makes it easy.

If you’re a calorie-counter, even while traveling, MyFitnessPal is a good go-to. This app will do all of the calorie counting for you.

Users simply create a profile (height, age, weight, gender) and set weight loss and exercise goals.

As you go through your day, log what you eat and drink and the app calculates how many calories you have consumed and how many you need to burn to meet your weight loss goals, according to the app.

It also balances calorie intake against exercise, making it a worthy on-the-go fitness tracker— that’s also free!

Last but not least is Spring, which costs $3.99 a month or $19.99 yearly. This is a first of its kind music app designed specifically for exercise.

Created by a group of DJs, runners, product designers and engineers, the team hoped to make fitness more accessible and appealing by creating a fitness music archive, according to the app.

Depending on your location, users can sift through the Spring music collection and find a rhythm that matches their own, making fitness more accessible for those on the go and traveling.