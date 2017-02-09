Spectators at the Florida RV SuperShow gather outside the Marathon Coach H345 in the Expo Hall of the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The luxury coach has a dishwasher, convection oven, fireplace, two satellite dishes, two bathrooms, a shower with rain head and liquid crystal glass shower door.

Spectators at the Florida RV SuperShow gather outside the Marathon Coach H345 in the Expo Hall of the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The luxury coach has a dishwasher, convection oven, fireplace, two satellite dishes, two bathrooms, a shower with rain head and liquid crystal glass shower door. (Photo: James Borchuck, AP)

The vibe around this weekend’s Columbus RV Show at the Greater Columbus Convention Center will certainly be much more positive than it was earlier this decade when the recession had sucked all of the momentum out of the industry.

In recent years, though, RV sales have been booming with the recession now nothing more than a bad memory.

“Last year was a record year and as an industry we’ve surpassed pre-recession levels,” said Mike O’Brien of Camping World of Columbus.

The Recreational Vehicle Industry Association predicts RV sales will top 438,000 units this year, a 4.4 percent increase from the projected 2016 total of 419,500 units.

“These are historic shipment totals and they mark the eighth consecutive year of growth for the RV market, and an incredible gain of 161 percent from the market bottom in 2009.” said Frank Hugelmeyer, president of the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association.

The group expects sales of towable RVs to surpass 380,000 this year, up from 366,000 last year. Motorhome sales are forecast to rise from 53,000 in 2016 to 55,000 this year.

Hugelmeyer said the industry is benefiting from low inflation and interest rates, low unemployment and increasing household wealth.

“We are optimistic about continued growth into next year due to favorable economic conditions … These are all working in the RV market’s favor,” said Hugelmeyer.

More good news for the industry is that it appears that younger consumers are buying more RVs.

“The average age has dropped slightly. We’re seeing more and more younger buyers,” said O’Brien.

And those younger RV owners use their vehicles differently than the older owners.

“As a whole the average RV buyer typically stays within about 200 miles of home, but the younger buyers are more likely to travel farther,” said O’Brien.

Meanwhile, the older demographic, RV buyers in their 50s and 60s, are buying smaller units than in the past, he said. They’re also starting to wonder farther, especially out West.

The recreational vehicles themselves are changing, too.

He said outside kitchens have become very popular and, of course, there’s more technology in RVs nowadays.

“You’re seeing a lot more Bluetooth technology in them, more outside kitchens, more electronics such as electric awnings. You’re able to turn the lights on and off through apps and control you water heater through apps,” said O’Brien.

The industry is going more green, too. For example, owners’ manuals are on apps now instead of bulky paper books.

This weekend’s show, which starts tomorrow and ends on Sunday, will feature dozens of RVs on display, seminars and RV suppliers.

Nine RV dealers — Camping World of Columbus, Colerain RV, Jason Hatfield RV, Buckeye RV, Haydocy Airstream and RV, Road Adventures of Columbus, Tom’s Toys, Greenlawn RV and M & K Sport Coach, will also set up shop at the event.

The show is expected to jumpstart business as the travel season nears, and it’s a big business.

An economic impact report of the RV industry from the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association shows that the industry has an economic impact of about $50 billion annually and employs 289,000 workers who earn $15.8 billion in wages and benefits.

Additionally, the industry contributes $5.7 billion in federal, state and local taxes.

Dealers expect the momentum from a record-setting 2016 to carry into this year. Wholesale shipments in November hit its highest monthly total ever at 34,670 units, an increase of 26.9 percent over November 2015.

Shipments of all towable RVs rose 27.1 percent to 30,389 units while all motorhome shipments increased 25.4 percent to 4,281 units in the month of November.

Through November, total RV shipments grew to 397,721 units, which was 14.9 percent greater than this same period last year. Even without December’s sales figures being available yet, last year was already the largest shipment year since 1977, according to the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association.