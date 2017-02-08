No matter the destination — be it a week-long beach vacation, a weekend spa getaway or even the commute to a friend’s house for dinner — the act of getting there comes with its own sort of stress.

Mindfulness and meditation apps are nothing new and people these days can even download a virtual therapist onto their mobile device.

But tech companies have also begun addressing the specific types of stresses that comes with travel.

Several apps — Buddhify, Simple Habit, Calm — offer specialty meditation sessions for travelers.

And unless you’re actually traveling to a meditation retreat, the nominal fee charged by most of these apps could be well worth it.

The oldest and most popular of the apps is Buddhify.

It’s also the cheapest. For a one-time $4.99 purchase from the iTunes app store ($2.99 for Android), the program presents users with a colorful pinwheel with a simple question in the middle: What are you doing?

Among options like “Can’t Sleep,” “Eating” and “Feeling Stressed” is the “Traveling” tab.

Then, new options pop up allowing users to choose guided meditation for when they’re on a plane or “connecting with stillness in a busy place,” which is best for waiting in bustling terminals.

The app claims to increase wellbeing by teaching mindfulness-based meditation “on the go.”

Tracks can range from five to 30 minutes and for those who want to track their meditation as part of an overall wellness routine, the app recently launched an update to allow integration with Apple’s HealthKit.

A downside is the size of the download. Although the recent update slightly reduced the overall file size, the makers of the app admit that they “know that Buddhify may be one of the bigger apps on your device.”

At least for Apple users, the store prompts that wifi is necessary to download the app so travelers are advised to be well prepared and download it before leaving home for stress-free meditation en route.

Also available to integrate with Apple’s Health app is Simple Habit. Though pricier (it’s subscription based) the app does offer a 30-day free trial, so users simply looking for one-time vacation use may reap the benefits of this one.

The traveling meditation options are expanded in Simple Habit, offering guided sessions for “waiting at the airport,” “just landed,” “relaxing on vacation” and even an option for decompressing after vacation.

After the free trial, a subscription is $11.99 per month or $100 per year. But the app also offers a social aspect for users who are competitive in their wellness routine: a leaderboard and an option to connect with friends and see when they meditate.

Aside from the cost, Simple Habit requires a wifi connection or strong cellular connection to operate, a trade-off for it’s small file size.

Calm is also subscription based, comparable to Simple Habit at $12.99 per month but offering a steep discount at about $60 per year.

Calm touts itself as being good for beginners and offers different levels of meditation depending on experience. Sessions can last from three to 25 minutes and though the app does not offer travel-specific options, users can choose “commuting” or “walking” meditations along with multi-day programs like a seven-day session for beginners.

And if you are a traveler who has trouble sleeping, the app also offers bedtime stories for adults.

Other apps like OMG. I Can Meditate! and Headspace are also popular options. Some apps even offer soundscapes for simple relaxation in stressful situations.

With so many options to choose from, the best advice is to prepare in advance and try out any free trials to make sure that the meditation is right for you.

Factors like duration and the voice of the guided meditation could affect users’ overall satisfaction.