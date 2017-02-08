Oral arguments at the Ohio Supreme Court continue today with four cases among which is a doctor’s wrongful termination suit.

At issue in the case filed by Dr. Mary McGowan against Medpace Inc. is whether an employer is prohibited from retaliation when an employee reports violations of public health and safety policy.

According to a background of the case, McGowan is an expert in the treatment of cholesterol disorders who was hired to replace Dr. Even Stein, the operator of a private practice in Hamilton County called the Cholesterol Treatment Center.

In 2011, McGowan was hired by Medpace to oversee its Metabolic and Atherosclerosis Research Center and the Clinical Pharmacology Unit.

Stein’s treatment center operated out of Medpace’s office space and almost all of his patients were candidates for clinical trials at the research center.

After taking the position, McGowan discovered that Stein had directed Medpace staff to write prescriptions for twice the daily dose of cholesterol medicine and then verbally instructed the patients to split the pills.

The practice allowed patients to receive twice the total amount of medicine for each insurance copayment, so while their charts would reflect the correct dosage, the pharmacy and insurance company would receive different information.

McGowan also became concerned about possible HIPAA violations when charts were left open on tables outside patient rooms, risking passerby potentially seeing private patient information.

Some of the patient charts were also combined with the research center charts, even though some of the patient information was not relevant to the clinical trials.

After contacting a health care attorney, McGowan confirmed that Stein’s practices constituted insurance fraud and she called a staff meeting during which she expressed her understanding that Stein was trying to save patients money but that ultimately, the pill-splitting practice posed a threat to health and safety and constituted insurance fraud.

She also directed the staff to separate research center files based on HIPAA violation concerns.

When Stein learned of the meeting, he sent the staff an email on which McGowan was copied.

The content of the email announced that McGowan was being removed from her responsibilities for Stein’s patients and the research center.

Stein also urged Medpace to shut down the pharmacology unit, which would eliminate all of McGowan’s responsibilities at the company.

Three weeks after a meeting with Medpace and its attorney, McGowan was asked to apologize to Stein and she refused. The next day, she was fired for being “confrontational.”

In 2014, McGowan was awarded compensatory and punitive damages in the wrongful discharge case she filed against Medpace.

However, the 1st District Court of Appeals reversed that verdict in a decision that held that there was no “clear public policy” establishing a duty for employees to report violations or prohibiting employers from retaliating against those who report violations.

Before the Supreme Court today, McGowan will argue that the 1st District court required an unreasonable burden of proof.

“The 1st Appellate District’s erroneous imposition of prerequisites to an analysis of the clarity element leaves employees subject to discharge or retaliation by unscrupulous employers who have incentive to prevent such violations from coming to light,” McGowan wrote in her brief to the high court.

McGowan also claims that the 1st District court’s standard was not in line with Supreme Court precedent.

“This court’s jurisprudence dictates that employers cannot require at-will employees to forgo their legal rights or to commit illegal acts, such as insurance fraud or HIPAA privacy violations, as a condition of employment,” McGowan wrote.

Stein and Medpace maintain that there was no evidence of insurance fraud and that federal audits have found no evidence of HIPAA violations.

In its brief, the company maintains that McGowan lost her job due to “gross and repeated insubordination.”

The Ohio Employment Lawyers Association has submitted a brief in support of McGowan.

The case is cited Mary McGowan, M.D. v. Medpace, Inc., Case No. 2015-1756.