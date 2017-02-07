The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Stanley D. and Joan H. Ross Center for Brain Health and Performance will host the second annual Global Brain Health and Performance Summit this spring.

“We are thrilled to build our momentum from last year and significantly expand the summit by attracting a diverse and world-class group of researchers, thinkers, leaders and experts under one roof,” said Dr. Ali Rezai, director of OSU’s Neurological Institute and Ross Center for Brain Health and Performance.

The summit will feature prominent neuroscientists, researchers and key experts in the brain health industry in an effort to expand the understanding of brain health across scientific disciplines, according to school officials.

Several keynote speakers include: Deepak Chopra, founder of The Chopra Foundation and a pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation; Dan Buettner, National Geographic fellow; and Nathan Price, an award-winning bioengineer and associate director of the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle.

The summit will begin with a panel examining the global ecosystem of brain health.

Those sitting on the panel include Richard Friedman, professor of psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College; Jon Hamilton, National Public Radio science correspondent; Sarah Lenz Lock, leader of the Global Council on Brain Health; scientists, doctors and policy experts convened by AARP; and Jeremy Abbate, publisher of Scientific American.

The summit will take place over three days, touching on military and the general population, technological advances for understanding brain-body connection for athletics, the digitization of neuroscience, and brain health analytics and the impact on patient care.

“Our collective understanding of the brain-body connections is growing rapidly and resulting in improving performance, wellness and overall health,” said Rezai. “We’re honored to host this event to facilitate research collaboration that will impact each one of us, from the elite athletes and military personnel to those with neurological disease and everyone in between.”

Other speakers include Abby Levy, president of Thrive Global; Moshe Bar, professor at Harvard Medical School; and Amir Kalali, professor at the University of California San Diego. Also sitting for panels are senior executives from corporations such as IBM, personnel from the United States Air Force Labs, and professional and Olympic athletes.

The summit will take place at the Hilton Columbus Downtown from April 27-29. To register, visit go.osu.edu/brainhealth.