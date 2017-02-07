Travelers with a yen to lounge on a Cuban beach or marvel at the fleet of 1950’s-era, classic autos that motor along Havana’s Malecón may be surprised to learn that though regular air service has returned to our nearest Caribbean neighbor, travel restrictions still apply.

According to travel professionals, American tourism is forbidden on the island nation that remains in the hands of the surviving Castro brother and the Communist Party of Cuba.

Among the 12 categories of authorized travel to Cuba are family visits, official government business, journalistic activity, religious activities, public performances and humanitarian projects.

Travel professionals, such as Ike Reynolds, owner and operator of the Polaris-area agency Reynolds Travel are able to book People-to-People Tours, which are organized to include aspects of a cultural exchange between the locals and their Yankee visitors and a government approved itinerary.

“These tours have been sort of pre-approved,” Reynolds said.

Associated costs and requirements, such as insurance and a valid Cuban visa, would be administered by the tour operator. These tours can be costly because of their very nature, he said.

“And, I’m sure in the big picture of things the Cuban government is getting its return on allowing the tours,” Reynolds added.

As a result, there is very little interest in the central Ohio travel market for the micromanaged tours, he said.

A published report in the Wall Street Journal in recent months suggested many travelers fudge their official purpose for visiting the island to skirt the tourist prohibition.

The Journal interviewed a Cincinnati pizza shop owner, who declared himself a journalist for the purposes of the trip.

The tourist and the article suggested there may have been a kernel of truth to his declaration as the individual regularly shot and posted videos to Youtube.

Reynolds believes that the normalization of regular commercial flights is only the beginning of the easing of the cumbersome American tourist requirements.

“I think we’re in a bit of an in between stage,” he said. “From what I hear from my customers, they’re just going to hang out until (U.S. tourist travel to Cuba) opens up and they can go there and do like they would if they went to London or any other place.

“The door does seem to be opening, though. The major cruise lines have been approved by the Cuban government to offer ports of call on their itinerary.”

Reynolds said the cruise lines expect to begin docking in Cuban ports later this year.

Cuban ports of call presumably would alleviate the people-to-people requirement and encourage more of Reynolds’ customers to visit the island nation.

He said there remains questions of whether a President Donald Trump administration will undo the previous administration’s work to normalize relations between the two countries.

“There is some concern about whether the new administration will allow the current status continue,” Reynolds said.