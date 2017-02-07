An attorney facing revocation of his law license is party to one of three cases to be heard by the Ohio Supreme Court when oral arguments begin today.

The Board of Commissioners on Character and Fitness recommends that attorney Michael Callam’s right to practice law in Ohio be revoked with no opportunity to reapply for admission.

According to an investigation initiated by the board, Callam was indicted for insurance-related crimes in 2015 and questions remained as to whether the attorney fully disclosed materials to the board before he took his bar exam in July 2014.

A preview of the case states that, prior to entering law school in 2011, Callam had an insurance sales license and owned a restaurant with his brother.

Callam’s father, William Callam, also sold insurance but lost his license in 2007 after he was convicted of a felony related to misappropriated client funds.

Callam claimed he was unaware of his father’s lack of a license when he met with prospective clients at the restaurant.

According to a report filed by a Board of Commissioners on Character and Fitness hearing panel, the father would meet with clients and, once negotiations reached a point of sale, his son would sign the paperwork.

On other occasions, Callam’s father would sign the paperwork with his son’s name.

When a client complained to the insurer, Equitrust, that she was dissatisfied with her policy and that she dealt exclusively with Callam’s father, the company called Callam to inquire about the issue.

According to Callam, that is when he learned that his father had lost his license to sell insurance.

The report states that Callam’s father drafted a response to Equitrust, which Callam adopted as his own and signed.

The response held that it was Callam who personally dealt with the client, leading Equitrust to deny the client’s claim.

An investigation by the Ohio Department of Insurance followed shortly thereafter. In interviews with department personnel, Callam maintained it was he who dealt with clients, not his father.

“He now admits that he lied to the investigators and that the exact opposite is true,” the hearing panel’s report states. “At the end of the interview, the investigators asked him to follow up with a list of all clients to whom he had sold insurance; he got a list from his father and, without verifying it, provided it to the investigators.”

In March 2014 Callam filed his application to take the bar exam and mentioned nothing about the insurance investigation to the Ohio Supreme Court’s Office of Bar Admissions.

“He excuses this omission by saying that he though the matter had been resolved at the January interview,” the hearing panel wrote. “He alleges that he held this belief in spite of the fact that they had asked him to follow up with a list of clients.”

Callam also sold his restaurant in early 2014 and the buyer filed suit against him three weeks before the July bar exam. Again, Callam did not disclose the lawsuit.

In September 2014, the Department of Insurance summoned Callam for second interview during which investigators asked him if he wished to clarify any of his statements in light of evidence that Callam had been dishonest.

Ultimately, Callam said that he was concerned about his legal career and agreed to surrender his insurance license.

While waiting for the results of his bar exam, Callam was under an obligation to update his bar application but failed to do so.

He was sworn in to the practice of law in November 2014 and began practicing with the Gertsburg Law Firm in Chagrin Falls.

In April 2015, Callam and his father were indicted on criminal charges of securing writings by deception and selling insurance without a license.

A letter from the Geauga County prosecuting attorney sent to the bar admissions office and expressing concern about Callam’s character instigated the board’s investigation of Callam.

The board’s hearing panel held that, by failing to disclose the information about his lawsuits before he took the bar exam, Callam gained an advantage over applicants who followed the rules and were forthright in their disclosures.

“As a result, Mr. Callam has now been practicing law for 18 months and can argue that he should be allowed to continue because nothing has occurred during that time to place his clients at risk,” the hearing panel wrote. “Among other things, this ignores the fact that he placed his employer at risk by not disclosing his felony indictment so it could be reported to his employer’s malpractice carrier.”

The board maintains that Callam’s conduct was “egregious” and impacts his “his ability to conduct himself with a high degree of honesty, integrity and trustworthiness in all professional relationships.”

In his response to the board’s recommendation to revoke his law license, Callam maintains the sanction is too severe and equal to disbarment. He requests a stayed suspension.

“Did Michael Callam trust his father to his detriment? Yes. Should Michael Callam forever lose his license to practice law in Ohio? No,” Callam’s brief states. “A stayed suspension of Michael Callam’s license is sufficient to protect the public and to send a message to all bar applicants that failure to update will result in sanctions.”

Callam will share his oral argument time with his employer, the Gertsburg Law Firm, which has submitted a brief in support of Callam.

The case is cited In re: Application of Michael A. Callam, Case No. 2016-1240.