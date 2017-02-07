The 10th District Court of Appeals affirmed the judgment of the Ohio Court of Claims last week in a negligence case against the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The suit, filed by Christopher Barksdale, alleged that the department was negligent when it assigned Barksdale to a top bunk despite his valid bottom bunk restriction.

In the 10th District court, Barksdale appealed the March 23, 2016 judgment of the Court of Claims which adopted a magistrate’s decision in favor of the corrections department.

The court of appeals, however, affirmed the judgment of the lower court based on inadequate paperwork.

According to court documents, Barksdale was transferred to the Franklin Medical Center in 2013 at which time he was told that he would be placed in an upper bunk despite his valid lower bunk restriction.

Barksdale testified that he had a pre-existing history of seizures, back problems, a bad knee, a bullet wound in his shoulder and blurred vision due to blood pressure problems.

Five days prior to his expected release, Barksdale awoke in the night to use the lavatory and attempted to descend the ladder attached to his bunk.

When he stepped on the chair at the bottom of the ladder that he typically used for assistance, his foot missed or slipped and he fell, hitting his head on a metal locker box and sustaining injuries.

At trial, Dr. Sheryl Stephens, who issued the lower bunk restriction, testified that she made the decision because of protocol dictating that a lower bunk restriction be issued for inmates with documented seizure disorders.

Stephens also testified that no other factors influenced the issuance of the restriction and that Barksdale’s medical file showed no reason why he would be unable to safely use a top bunk.

After trial, the magistrate found that Barksdale’s fall was caused by his own negligence.

“By not taking care to see to it that his foot was firmly on the chair or another supporting surface before he descended any farther, (Barksdale) failed to exercise reasonable care for his own safety,” the magistrate wrote. “While (Barksdale) did describe having knee and back problems … (Barksdale) did not present credible evidence to establish a causal relationship between his failure at the time of the incident to safely alight from the bed and any of the medical issues that he contends made it necessary for (the department) to place him in a lower bunk.

“Rather, what the evidence shows is that (Barksdale) was not careful enough and made a misstep as he descended the ladder.”

In the Court of Claims, Barksdale submitted videotaped testimony from the magistrate’s trial in lieu of a transcript.

After reviewing the case and Barksdale’s objections to the magistrate’s recommendation, the Court of Claims accepted the magistrate’s findings.

“It is undisputed that Barksdale did not suffer from a seizure when he fell from the bunk,” the claims court held. “The proximate cause of the fall was Barksdale’s own negligence in failing to use the appropriate care while getting out of the bunk.”

In its review of that decision, the 10th District court declined to consider the lower court’s findings of fact.

“Included in the corrected record of this case is a miscellaneous exhibit: one DVD,” Judge Julia Dorrian wrote for the court of appeals. “The DVD contains a video and audio recording of the trial held before the magistrate in the Court of Claims. The record does not include a transcript.”

Even though the Court of Claims permitted the recording in lieu of a transcript, the appellate panel held that such a submission was inadequate at a court-of-appeals level.

“This court has held that where there is no transcript submitted on appeal, there is a presumption that the trial court proceedings were validly conducted,” Dorrian wrote.

“Furthermore, where an appellant fails to provide the court with a transcript of the trial court proceedings, despite the fact that he contends that certain of the trial court’s findings of fact were improper, a court has nothing to review without a transcript and must presume that the findings of fact are correct and supported by the evidence.”

Adopting that standard and finding that the Court of Claims did not abuse its discretion in accepting the magistrate’s findings, the court of appeals affirmed the ruling in favor of the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Dorrian was joined by Presiding Judge Gary Tyack and Susan Brown to form the majority.

The case is cited Barksdale v. Ohio Dept. of Rehab. & Corr., 2017-Ohio-395.