Oral arguments in 10 cases commence tomorrow at the Ohio Supreme Court, beginning with the appeal of Donna Roberts, the only woman on death row.

Roberts, who was convicted for the 2001 planned murder of her ex-husband in Trumbull County, has previously argued for a life sentence and will be before the high court to highlight issues with her 2014 resentencing.

The murder conviction stemmed from a plot discussed and executed by Roberts and Nathaniel Jackson.

Roberts was living with her ex-husband, Robert Fingerhut, but she was having an affair with Jackson, who was in prison in 2001.

Correspondence and recorded phone conversations indicated that Jackson and Roberts hatched a plan to murder Fingerhut, who owned two life insurance policies naming Roberts as the sole beneficiary.

In December 2001, Jackson was released from prison and Fingerhut was shot to death in his home shortly thereafter. Jackson was also convicted of the murder and sentenced to death.

According to court dockets, the Supreme Court sent Roberts’ case back to the trial court for resentencing in 2013.

It was the second time that her death sentence had been vacated.

In that decision, Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor wrote that the trial court failed to consider Roberts’ allocution before sentencing and that the error violated the 8th Amendment.

According to the high court, Roberts’ allocution statement was the only mitigating evidence she presented.

“And this statement contained much information whose relevance as mitigation was clear,” O’Connor wrote. “For instance, Roberts stated that she grew up in a very abusive household … Roberts recounted a long history of motor-vehicle accidents and resulting injuries, including injuries to her head, that she claimed affected her mental health.”

Roberts also told of her depression, hallucinations and a stint in a psychiatric ward.

She cited examples of her contributions to society too, including a volunteer trip to Israel to treat wounded soldiers and a campaign to raise funds in order to rescue an Ethiopian refugee.

Ruling that the statement was never properly considered, the high court remanded the case to the Trumbull County court but did not give Roberts permission to present any further evidence.

The court was instructed to consider the entire record and write a new sentencing opinion.

However, before the high court released its 2013 opinion, the judge who had presided over Roberts’ case retired and then died a few weeks later.

A new judge reviewed the case in 2014 and sentenced Roberts to death again.

According to Roberts’ brief submitted to the Supreme Court, she contends that the new judge was not present for the penalty phase of her proceedings and did not hear her allocution and therefore could not properly resentence her.

“Based upon (the high court’s) holding in Roberts II, the remand in this instance was extremely limited,” the brief states. “The problem is, the original judge no longer presided over the case. The present judge did not preside over the original trial or the first remand.

“Thus, the judge could not properly consider the weight to be provided to either the aggravating factors or the mitigation factors already part of the record. He did not hear any witness testify, thus rendering it impossible to fully assess the credibility of that witness. He did not even hear Roberts speak, as she was forbidden to do so.”

Roberts further claims that that the assessment of her credibility based on only a “bare transcript” was “impossible.”

In opposition, the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office notes that the Supreme Court knew of the original judge’s death before it issued its 2013 opinion and that the new judge’s assessment showed “careful attention to any potential mitigating factors.”

Tomorrow, Roberts will also argue that she is entitled to a new jury for a resentencing hearing.

Two other cases are scheduled for oral arguments before the high court tomorrow: a dispute regarding a police union collective bargaining agreement with the city of Findlay and an attorney disciplinary case.

The remaining cases to be heard this week are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Roberts’ case is cited State v. Roberts, Case No. 2014-0989.