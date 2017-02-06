No matter the season, the weather or the desire of the day tripper, central Ohio is perfectly situated for daylong road trips to suit about any taste out there.

With a big city in nearly every corner of the Buckeye State, Ohio’s cities offer amenities unmatched by many other big cities in neighboring states.

The cities of Cincinnati, Cleveland, Toledo and Dayton each have their distinct characteristics, history and offerings.

And folks on a road trip can easily while away the day in any of them.

The Queen City to the south and west of the region is celebrating a revival of its river city heritage.

In recent years, Cincinnati, which over generations had retreated from the banks of the mighty Ohio River, has made an effort to reclaim its status with multi-milliion dollar investments in mixed-use investments along the river’s north bank.

One distinction of the third-largest city along the river is that it is home to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

The mission of the museum is to share the stories of freedom’s heroes, from the era of the Underground Railroad to contemporary times.

It welcomes more than 100,000 visitors annually and serves to inspire modern abolition. The center bills itself as a convener of dialogue on freedom and human rights.

Besides major-league sports, Cincinnati is known for its zoo and botanical gardens, vibrant arts and food scene in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood and long-established fine arts organizations.

On the trip back north, day trippers may want to pass through Dayton’s trendy Oregon District for some shopping and a bite to eat and a drink before heading toward the U.S. Air Force Museum at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in nearby Fairborn.

The museum’s galleries present rare and one-of-a-kind aircraft and aerospace vehicles and thousands of historical items, chronicling the evolution of military flight from the Wright brothers to today’s stealth aircraft.

Visitors walking through the museum can view multiple galleries focusing on the various eras of military aviation and Air Force history, including the early years, World War I, World War II, Korea, Southeast Asia, the Cold War, presidential transport, research and development, global reach and space, according to the museum’s website.

A relatively new exhibit at the museum is the Space Shuttle Exhibit featuring NASA’s first Crew Compartment Trainer used to train astronauts on operating the Space Shuttle Orbiter.

The exhibit highlights the long history of the U.S. Air Force/NASA partnership.

To the northwest, central Ohioans are called to Glass City, Toledo’s nickname for the better part of a century as the country’s leading glassmaker.

In addition to having been home to Libbey Glass Co., Libbey-Owens-Ford Co. and Owens-Illinois Glass Co., Toledo is home to the Studio Glass Movement which began in a garage on Toledo Museum of Art grounds.

The movement was a means to explore the ways artists might create works from molten glass in their own studios, rather than in factories.

The museum’s Glass Pavilion today is home to both one of the most important glass collections in the world, and to a variety of spaces and techniques for making glass in the studio.

No trip to Toledo would be complete without a visit to the original Tony Packo’s, the venerable eatery known for its Hungarian dishes, at 1902 Front St.

On the other side of the state, Cleveland awaits.

If the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or an afternoon Indians game at Progressive Field is of little interest to the average day tripper, Cleveland offers several off-the-wall museums and attractions to capture the interest of nearly anyone.

Atlasobscura.com lists the following top sites to visit while in C-town.

The Haserot Angel — the so-called angel of death that cries black tears at a grave marker in Lakeview Cemetery, final resting place of presidents and business moguls.

A Christmas Story House and Museum — the home made famous by the 1983 holiday classic is now a perfectly preserved shrine to the movie

Frozen Cleveland Lighthouse — an unoccupied lighthouse encased in layers of ice from the waters of Lake Erie at the Cleveland Harbor West Pier.

For something to elevate the mind, consider the city’s theater district, the largest outside of Manhattan, for a show, concert or fine arts production.