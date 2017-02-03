This week, the Supreme Court of Ohio announced the availability of a model language access plan meant to assist courts in meeting their obligations under federal law to ensure access to justice for litigants with limited English proficiency.

In compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the plan aims to provide a framework for the provision of timely and reasonable language assistance to persons with limited English proficiency and deaf or hard of hearing individuals who come in contact with the judicial system.

“This language access plan is developed to ensure equal access to court services for limited English proficient persons and person who are deaf or hard of hearing,” the plan states. “Although deaf and hard of hearing individuals are covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act rather than Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, they have been included in this plan insofar as they relate to our policy of access to justice and equal protection under the law.”

According to the United States Census Bureau’s American Community Survey released in October 2015, the number of people in Ohio who speak a language other than English at home is approximately 719,095.

“Of that number, many individuals are described as speaking English ‘less than very well,’” the plan states.

The survey indicates that almost 91,000 Spanish speakers in Ohio do not speak English very well.

German, Chinese, French, Arabic, Russian and Pennsylvania Dutch are the other most common native languages with speakers who are not completely confident in their English.

Additionally, a 2010 survey conducted by the Supreme Court of Ohio Language Services Program revealed that the most widely used languages in courts statewide are Spanish, American Sign Language, Somali, Russian, Arabic, French, Mandarin, Korean, Cambodian and Amharic.

The high court’s language access plan encourages local courts to determine which languages are most commonly spoken in that court’s jurisdiction by accessing demographic data via federal data or local school district data.

The plan also recommends the appointment of language access coordinators who would report to courts’ administrative judges “since high level support is essential to successful implementation.”

“The language access coordinator, along with the court administrator (as applicable) and the administrative judge, will assist in ensuring that language services are delivered by the court in accordance with this plan and in accordance with this plan and the Rules of Superintendence for the Courts of Ohio, Rules 80 – 89,” the plan states.

The role of language access coordinators will be to address complaints, identify qualified interpreters and translators to be included in an interpreter database or list as maintained by the court, track and collect data regarding the use of interpreters and languages needed, outline measures to ensure quality control of interpreters and translators, and assign qualified interpreters, translators and bilingual employees to perform language assistance functions.

Other elements of the plan inform courts on when they are required to provide an interpreter in case or court functions or in connection with ancillary services and when they are to charge for those services.

The plan also guides courts on determining the need for an interpreter, even if a party does not request the service.

“Court personnel and judges may determine that an interpreter is necessary for the meaningful participation of a party or witness,” the plan states. “Many people who need an interpreter will not request one because they do not realize that interpreters are available, they mistakenly think they will have to pay for the interpreter, or because they do not recognize the level of English proficiency or communication skills needed to understand the court proceeding.

When it appears that an individual has any difficulty communicating, the court staff, judge, or magistrate is required to provide an interpreter in order to ensure full access to the court.

“Once a party or a witness has been identified as a limited English proficient person or deaf or hard of hearing individual, the court will exercise every effort to appoint interpreters in all future related proceedings or court functions,” the plan continues.

Interpreter qualifications, the complaint process for people who did not receive language assistance as well as the text of statewide rules governing things like telephone interpretation are also included in the plan as are several state and federal resources for courts to use.

The Supreme Court intends to update the plan annually and advises local courts to visit its language services website in order to obtain the most current version.