Ohio-based mortgage banker Concord Mortgage Group released the Ready App this week, digitizing the mortgage process by offering borrowers an online portal to submit applications, documents and follow-ups.

“Our capability allows us to speed up the loan process and reduce borrowers’ anxiety by providing transparency and a smooth process to quickly achieve their dreams of owning a home,” said Philson Lescott, chief digital officer. “We are focused on enhancing the mortgage experience for our customers.”

The Ready App can be completed on any mobile device, laptop or computer with simple conversational prompts and direct connection to over 10,000 high-fidelity asset, payroll and tax data sources, creating a less-stressful way to apply for a mortgage.

The app was built in partnership with Blend, a technology firm based in Silicon Valley.

“Built on a platform that integrates with existing systems, we’re thrilled to work with pioneering mortgage providers like Concord to deliver a digital mortgage experience and enable fast, simple and satisfying lending experiences to both lenders and borrowers alike,” said Nima Ghamsari, CEO and co-founder of Blend.

Documents are automatically imported into the group’s system and physical paperwork is no longer necessary.

According to its website, “the mortgage process was never designed to give you a delightful experience, until now.”

Ready App was launched as a pilot in October 2016 and is now available to everyone after positive feedback from customers and loan officers.

According to the group, borrowers of all ages gave it an average customer satisfaction rating of 9.1 out of 10.