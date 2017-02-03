A Republican senator from Summit County is taking on the state’s drug overdose problem by focussing on the pushers selling fentanyl and carfentanil laced drugs to unwitting users.

Sen. Frank LaRose introduced Tuesday Senate Bill 1, a bill first introduced during the previous session of the Ohio General Assembly to address an already skyrocketing public health crisis.

Fentanyl related deaths throughout the Buckeye State have risen from 84 in 2013, to 503 in 2014 and to 1,155 in 2015.

“Fentanyl and carfentanil are killing our fellow Ohioans in record numbers,” said LaRose. “It is not an overstatement to call it an epidemic.”

Fentanyl, a drug typically prescribed in clinical settings, is used as a powerful synthetic opiate to treat or manage pain after surgery.

The drug, sometimes, is prescribed to treat chronic pain in circumstances in which patients do not respond well to other painkillers, the senator detailed.

Fentanyl is 30 to 50 times stronger than heroin and often is added to heroin or other opioids sold on the streets to individuals often unaware of the drug’s potency, according to published reports.

“This stuff is lethal and it affects every corner of our state,” LaRose said. “Our fellow Ohioans want us to address this scourge on our communities.

“I believe that addicts need to be in treatment and drug dealers belong behind bars. This legislation was crafted to punish traffickers without ensnaring addicts.”

SB 1 targets individuals trafficking fentanyl related substances by enforcing tougher punishments, in many cases a maximum sentence for a frist-degree felony.

Additionally, the bill would lower the amount of fentanyl needed to receive higher-level felony convictions and longer sentences.

LaRose credited the measure’s balance for not targeting the addicts.

Offenders charged with the possession of smaller amounts of the lethal substance will have the option to undergo drug treatment at the time of sentencing, he explained.

The bill specifies that when a fentanyl related drug conviction is connected to a homicide conviction, prison time for each conviction will be consecutive, adding the amount of prison time for offenders who cause death involving fentanyl.

And, finally, SB 1 would bring state law in line with federal law by adding lisdexamfetamine to the Ohio schedule of controlled substances.

Lisdexamfetamine is used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and hyperactivity and presents a high risk of abuse, especially in juveniles.

Twelve cosponsors have joined LaRose in support of the bipartisan effort.

The legislation previously passed the Ohio Senate last year with broad bipartisan support.

SB 1 is expected to be referred to a Senate committee for further consideration.