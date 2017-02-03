A federal court of appeals this week ruled that a police officer was partially entitled to immunity in a false arrest and malicious prosecution dispute.

A three-judge panel in the United States Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit found that defendant Ron Robinson did not have qualified immunity on false arrest claims but did have immunity on charges of malicious prosecution brought by plaintiff Ben Fry.

The judgment partially reversed the decision of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Fry was arrested in March 2014 under two outstanding warrants for felony charges of importuning.

The warrants were based on two complaints and affidavits that Robinson, a Goshen Township Police Officer, submitted to the county clerk’s office following an undercover investigation during which Robinson, posing as a 14-year-old girl, exchanged a series of sexually explicit messages online and through texts with Fry.

The case against Fry was later dismissed and Fry initiated a suit against Robinson, who sought summary judgment in the district court based on qualified immunity.

The district court denied the motion after concluding that Robinson’s case against Fry lacked probable cause.

According to the lower court, the messages exchanged between Fry and Robinson demonstrated that it was Robinson who was asking for sex, not Fry. A charge of importuning requires that the accused ask for sex.

The court ruled that Robinson should have gone with the recommendation of the county prosecutor and sought a misdemeanor charge against Fry, instead of a felony conviction based on the evidence.

However, the 6th Circuit court, in an opinion authored by Chief Judge Guy Cole, held that Robinson acted reasonably when he initiated the prosecution.

“Importuning requires soliciting a minor to engage in sexual activity and the harm is in the asking,” Cole wrote. “Simply agreeing to a solicitation from a minor is not enough. However, sending messages that try to lead the minor toward sexual conduct suffices.”

The appellate panel noted that the district court’s conclusion was “based on an unnecessarily limited reading of the statute.”

“While it is true that the transcripts do not reveal Fry ever initiated the request for sex, Fry’s messages repeatedly engaged in discussion that could be seen as influencing, inviting, tempting or leading on,” Cole wrote. “Over the entire course of their messages, Fry asked (Robinson) to tell him if she was aroused, how she could make porn, ‘how naughty’ she was, what sexual things she had done before, the age of her oldest sexual partner, and if she had done anything ‘naughty’ recently.”

According to the transcripts of their conversations, even after Robinson informed Fry that he was a 14-year-old girl, Fry continued to ask sexually explicit questions.

“Although we do not condone Robinson’s decision to ignore the prosecutor’s instruction to refile as misdemeanor charges, this action does not change the fact that Robinson was reasonable to believe probable cause existed for felony charges based on the available evidence,” Cole wrote. “Given the totality of the information known to Robinson at the time about the messages, it was reasonable for him to believe that Fry’s actions violated the statute despite the letter’s statements.”

Because Robinson had probable cause in initiating the prosecution, the circuit court held that there could be no claim for malicious prosecution. It reversed the district court’s decision not to grant Robinson immunity on that claim.

Judges Helene White and Deborah Cook concurred.

The case is cited Fry v. Robinson, case No. 16-3498.