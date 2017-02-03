The first flurry of legislation was introduced earlier this week during the 132nd General Assembly of the Ohio Legislature.

Among the proposals was a concurrent resolution introduced by Senate Minority Whip Cecil Thomas, a Democrat from Cincinnati, to allow for Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose’s inclusion on the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 3 makes the case for the former all-star player who remains the all-time leader in at-bats and hits and who voluntarily accepted a permanent place on the league’s ineligible list after an investigation of his gambling activities, including gambling on baseball games.

Though the investigation produced no evidence that then-manager Rose had bet against his team, subsequent applications for Charlie Hustle’s reinstatement to the league and eligibility for hall of fame consideration have been denied.

“Therefore, be it resolved, that we, the members of the 132nd General Assembly of the State of Ohio, urge Robert Manfred, the commissioner of Major League Baseball, to remove (Rose) from Major League Baseball’s permanently ineligible list as soon as possible,” Thomas penned in the resolution. “We (also) urge the Baseball Writers’ Association of America and the National Baseball Hall of Fame to include Pete Rose on the next Hall of Fame ballot.”

The only major league player to play more than 500 games at five different positions, Rose is a 17-time all-star and winner of two Gold Gloves, the Rookie of the Year award, three batting titles, a Most Valuable Player award, and three World Series titles, two with the Cincinnati Reds and one with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rose’s managing career, spanning from 1984 to 1989, garnered the fifth most wins by a Reds manager.

Senator Kenny Yuko, a fellow Democrat, who hails from Richmond Heights, joined Thomas as cosponsor for the resolution.